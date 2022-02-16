WISCONSIN, February 16 - An Act to repeal 20.455 (2) (cs); and to create 20.455 (2) (cs) of the statutes; Relating to: creating a community policing and community prosecution grant program and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1010
You just read:
AB1010 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2022-02-16
