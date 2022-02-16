AB1013 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2022-02-16

Submit Release
WISCONSIN, February 16 - An Act to repeal 115.364 (1) (a), (am), and (b), 115.364 (2) (a) 2. and 3. and 115.364 (2) (b) 2.; to renumber and amend 115.364 (1) (intro.), 115.364 (2) (b) 1., 115.993, 115.995 (intro.), 115.995 (1) and (2) and 115.996; to consolidate, renumber and amend 115.364 (2) (a) (intro.) and 1.; to amend 20.255 (2) (cc), 20.255 (2) (da), 20.255 (2) (dj), 71.07 (9g) (b), 115.341, 115.364 (title), 115.437 (2) (a), 115.447 (title), 115.447 (1), 115.447 (2) (intro.), 115.95 (2), 115.95 (3), 115.96 (title), 115.96 (1), 115.97 (1), 115.977 (2), 115.993 (title), 118.40 (2r) (e) 2p. a., 119.04 (1), 121.41, 121.905 (3) (c) 6., 121.91 (2m) (i) (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (im) (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (j) (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (r) 1. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (r) 1. b., 121.91 (2m) (r) 2. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (r) 2. a., 121.91 (2m) (r) 2. b., 121.91 (2m) (s) 1. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (s) 1. b., 121.91 (2m) (s) 2. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (s) 2. a., 121.91 (2m) (s) 2. b. and 121.91 (2m) (t) 1. (intro.); and to create 20.255 (2) (cd), 20.255 (2) (ch), 20.255 (2) (co), 20.255 (2) (cv), 20.255 (2) (de), 20.255 (2) (dh), 20.255 (2) (di), 20.255 (2) (dk), 20.255 (2) (dm), 20.255 (2) (dn), 20.255 (2) (dv), 20.835 (2) (cd), 71.07 (8p), 71.10 (4) (hd), 115.28 (66), 115.335, 115.341 (3), 115.342, 115.3635, 115.442, 115.447 (2m), 115.449, 115.453, 115.456, 115.457, 115.958, 115.97 (6), 115.993 (2), 115.993 (3), 115.995 (1m) (a) (intro.), 115.995 (1m) (b), 115.995 (2m), 115.995 (3), 115.996 (3), 121.42, 121.905 (3) (c) 9. and 121.91 (2m) (k) and (L) of the statutes; Relating to: the additional child and dependent care tax credit, a rebate for individual residents, and a family caregiver tax credit; various changes to statutes related to elementary and secondary education in this state; increasing funding for the University of Wisconsin System, technical college system, special education, general equalization aids, and per pupil aid; granting rule-making authority; and making an appropriation. (FE)

