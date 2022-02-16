WISCONSIN, February 16 - An Act to create 5.05 (5g) and 756.04 (11) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: notifications to local elections officials and the elections commission regarding certain prospective jurors. (FE)
Status: A - State Affairs
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1001
You just read:
AB1001 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-02-16
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.