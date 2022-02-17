Eclectic Psychotherapy Offers Long Islanders Mental Health Counseling Services

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Eclectic Psychotherapy has been helping Long Islanders overcome anxiety, trauma, and other challenges

LAKE GROVE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eclectic Psychotherapy – the Lake Grove-based therapy center offering individual, family, and couples counseling services – is proud to offer continuous support to fellow Long Islanders as they navigate anxiety, trauma, and other challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic recession has negatively affected the mental health of tens of millions of Americans. Indeed, a recent KFF tracking poll noted that about 4 in 10 adults in the United States have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, with young adults especially impacted by recent events.

“For more than two years now, the COVID-19 pandemic has had such an enormous impact on the mental wellbeing of so many in communities across Long Island,” says Marina Krugolets, a Licensed Mental Health Counselor at Eclectic Psychotherapy. “While starting therapy may feel difficult or scary at first, all of the therapists at Eclectic Psychotherapy have helped clients of all ages and backgrounds with a variety of mental health issues and life situations, empowering them to overcome depression, anxiety, anger, fear, and more.

She added, “We can help you accomplish your goals as well through a personalized approach, all at your own, comfortable pace.”

To learn more about the services offered by Eclectic Psychotherapy, click here or email counselinglongisland@gmail.com.