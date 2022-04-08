Submit Release
Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Plumber with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Washington to call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Compensation Might Be Millions of Dollars

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON , USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a former plumber or waterworks worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Washington State, please make his financial compensation a top priority and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation compensation analysis-along with expert advice about how to get the best compensation results.

"The first question attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste will ask a plumber or waterworks worker who now has mesothelioma is-do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos? For a plumber anywhere in Washington State their exposure to asbestos probably included repairing boilers-furnaces, changing out pipe valves-gaskets, repairing water pumps, or insulating pipes. For a waterworks worker it probably would have been all the above-plus installing or removing concrete pipes. Before 1982 waterworks workers worked around concrete pipes-that probably contained asbestos.

"If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Washington State-before you hire an attorney, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their services are available statewide in every community in Washington including Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, Everett, Vancouver, Yakima, Bellingham, Bremerton, Moses Lake, Olympia, Long View, Mount Vernon, Wenatchee, or the Tri-Cities. https://Washington.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Washington the Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this treatment facility. The Center believes this treatment facility for mesothelioma to be one of the best in the nation.

* Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the UW Medical Center called the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, in Seattle, Washington: https://www.seattlecca.org/.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Washington State include Veterans of the US Navy, hydro-electric power plant workers, shipyard workers, nuclear power plant workers, oil refinery workers, pulp and paper mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

