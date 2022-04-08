Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Plumber with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Washington to call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Compensation Might Be Millions of Dollars

If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Washington State-before you hire an attorney, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center

According to the Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a former plumber or waterworks worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Washington State

"The first question attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste will ask a plumber or waterworks worker who now has mesothelioma is-do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos? For a plumber anywhere in Washington State their exposure to asbestos probably included repairing boilers-furnaces, changing out pipe valves-gaskets, repairing water pumps, or insulating pipes. For a waterworks worker it probably would have been all the above-plus installing or removing concrete pipes. Before 1982 waterworks workers worked around concrete pipes-that probably contained asbestos.

* Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the UW Medical Center called the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, in Seattle, Washington: https://www.seattlecca.org/.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Washington State include Veterans of the US Navy, hydro-electric power plant workers, shipyard workers, nuclear power plant workers, oil refinery workers, pulp and paper mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma