Drug Discovery Services Market Size to Hit US$ 33.2 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the drug discovery services market size is expected to hit USD 33.2 billion by 2030 from valued at USD 12.68 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drug discovery services market is primarily driven by the increased investments in the research & development activities by the pharmaceutical and biologics companies across the globe. The rising prevalence of various disease and growing geriatric population across the globe are the major contributors to the demand for the pharmaceutical drugs. As per the United Nations, the geriatric population across the globe is estimated to reach 2 billion by 2050.



Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1532

The elderly people are more susceptible to chronic diseases and hence spend more on the life-saving drugs. The increased need for the development of new and innovative drugs for the treatment of various common and rare diseases is fueling the demand for the drug discovery services. The patents expiry and growing demand for the biopharmaceutical drugs in the emerging economies is expected to drive the growth of the global drug discovery services market during the forecast period.

Report Scope of the Drug Discovery Services Market

Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 12.68 Billion CAGR 11.3% from 2021 to 2030 Largest Revenue Holder North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year Companies Covered Advinus Therapeutics, Agilent Technologies Ubiquigent, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Aurigene, Covance, Charles River Laboratories International, ChemBridge Corporation

Report Highlights

Based on the drug type, the small molecules segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to its increased demand among the patients. The small molecules can effectively treat the infected cells with low or no side-effects, which makes it a popular drug among the population.

Based on the type, the medicinal chemistry segment dominated the market in 2020. This is attributable to the increased applications of the medicinal chemistry from pre-clinical trials to the candidate delivery. The rising investments by the pharmaceutical companies in the drug discovery services are boosting the growth of this segment.

Based on the therapeutic area, the oncology segment dominated the market in 2020. This is attributed to the increased prevalence of cancer among the population. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, around 19.3 million new cancer cases and around 10 million cancer deaths were reported in 2020. The new cancer cases are expected to rise by 47% from 2020 to 2040, globally.





Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1532

Regional Snapshot

In 2020, North America dominated the glob al drug discover services market. The increased prevalence of various chronic diseases in US is a major factor that attracts the investments from the pharmaceutical companies towards the research and drug discovery activities. As peer the CDC, around 92.1 million adults in US are suffering from at least one type of cardiovascular disease. It is estimated that over half of the US population is suffering from at least one chronic disease such as cancer, CVDs, respiratory diseases, and neurological disorders. This results in the increased demand for the new and innovative drugs. Moreover, as per the Population Reference Bureau, the number of people aged 65 years and above is expected to reach at 95 million in US by 2060. The geriatric people has higher demand for the various life-saving drugs as they are more prone to various diseases. The presence of several top pharmaceutical companies in the region results in the increased investments towards the drug discovery activities.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. The rising investments by the top global players in the region owing to the cheap availability of factors of production, availability of several top research companies, and favorable government regulations are collectively driving the growth of the drug discovery services market. The rising geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases due to various reasons is supplementing the demand for the innovative life-saving drugs, which fuels the investments towards the drug discovery services.

Get more information about report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/drug-discovery-services-market

Market Dynamics

Driver

Increasing R & D expenditure by the pharmaceutical companies

According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations, the pharmaceutical industry spent around US$150 billion in the research & development activities. It is estimated that on an average, a pharmaceutical company spends around 17% of its revenues on the research & development. Therefore, the rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry and surging investments by them in the R&D is expected to drive the growth of the global drug discovery services market during the forecast period.

Restraint

High costs associated with the drug discovery

A huge cost is involved in the services of drug discovery, owing to the higher attrition rate of the candidates during the development phase. Moreover, the research related to rare diseases requires a specific candidates’ group for the clinical trials. Moreover, the success rate is very low and the number of drugs that receives approval is very low. This involves a huge cost.

Opportunity

Rapidly growing biologics industry

The biologics industry has produced several life-saving innovative drugs that can cure chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and CVDs. The rising awareness regarding the biologics is boosting the demand for the biologics. The biopharmaceuticals alone accounts for 20% of the pharmaceutical industry and is rapidly growing, which offers immense growth opportunities to the market players.

Challenge

Higher attrition rate of the candidates

The most difficult task in the drug discovery services is the identification and retention of the candidates in the clinical trials phase. The higher attrition rate of the candidates is a major challenge for the market players.

Browse more healthcare industry reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/healthcare

Market Segmentation

By Process

Target Selection

Target Validation

Hit to Lead Identification

Lead Optimization

Candidate Validation





By Drug Type

Small Molecules

Biologics

By Type

DMPK

Biology Services

Medicinal Chemistry





By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Neurology

Respiratory Diseases

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1532

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R