Kathi Perry Changing Lives With Hands On Chiropractic Wellness
KATHI PERRY DC, CHIROPRACTOR OF HEALTH BY HANDS WELLNESS CENTER, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for popular DotCom Magazine.
Kathi Perry is a leader in the field of Chiropractic Wellness, and it was an honor to have her on the show.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews KATHI PERRY DC, CHIROPRACTOR OF HEALTH BY HANDS WELLNESS CENTER for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. KATHI PERRY DC joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT HEALTH BY HANDS WELLNESS CENTER
Welcome to Health By Hands Wellness Center Center! For over 20 years we have proudly serviced North Texas patients, those who travel from other areas of Texas and in many cases, from other parts of the United States, Canada and Mexico.
If you’ve never been to our clinic, the first time you enter our office you’ll experience a warm and friendly environment. You’ll also be greeted by one of Dr. Kathi’s dogs, Cabo or Leo, who make sure all patients are made to feel like they’re at home. Our team is well trained to provide the highest quality care you need, and to answer any and all questions you may have! KATHI PERRY DC joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, KATHI PERRY DC discusses the newest offerings of HEALTH BY HANDS WELLNESS CENTER, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. KATHI PERRY DC joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with KATHI PERRY DC was amazing. The success of HEALTH BY HANDS WELLNESS CENTER is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have KATHI PERRY DC on the show.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
