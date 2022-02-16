Register Now for Spring Hunter Education Classes

CONTACT: Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212 Josh Mackay: (603) 271-0459 February 16, 2022

Concord, NH – If you need to complete a hunter education class, sign up now to reserve space in a class this spring or summer. Whether you want to enroll in a classroom experience or would prefer to learn online, register at www.huntnh.com/hunting/hunter-ed.html. Select “Find a Hunter Education Course,” select a traditional or online class, then complete the registration to join. Walk-ins are accepted on a space-available basis, but there are no guarantees; pre-registration is highly recommended.

“Spring and summer are your best bets to be sure of getting into a course,” says New Hampshire Fish and Game Hunter Education Coordinator Josh Mackay.

Hunter education is required in New Hampshire before a new hunter can purchase his or her first hunting license. If you are age 16 or older, a license to hunt is mandatory. To meet this requirement, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department offers classes around the state. Participants must be at least 12 years old by the last day of the course to achieve certification in basic Hunter Education.

Hunters who purchased an Apprentice Hunting License last year must take Hunter Education before they can purchase a hunting license. The Apprentice Hunting License allows people to hunt under the guidance of an experienced hunter, without first taking Hunter Education. Learn more at www.huntnh.com/hunting/apprentice.html.

For more information on Hunter Education in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/hunter-ed.html, or call (603) 271-3214.

Hunter Education in New Hampshire is funded with Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration by an excise tax on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment. Learn more at www.huntnh.com/funding/wsfr.html.