Acuity RM and Agile GRC integrate Data Governance into the GRC and Security management process in joint solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Agile GRC and Acuity Risk Management announce the launch of their joint Data Governance use case. Join our free demonstration on March 3rd to see the next generation of GRC with this innovative use case aligning risk management principles with data mining, forensics, and eDiscovery capabilities.
The governance, risk and compliance (GRC) joint approach supported by information security is well-established and utilized by organizations globally to meet the dynamic nature of technology and changing business nature. However, the growing importance of GRC in cyber security has been accelerated by the crucial concern of data privacy.
Laws and regulations such as the GDPR in the EU and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the US have now come into effect to protect consumers and organizations alike from the effects of ever-present cyber-attacks and data breaches.
Despite the natural connection between GRC and data privacy concerns, a common disconnect that users often experience in GRC systems is around data privacy, namely the siloed nature of actual data versus answering questions within a GRC tool.
The GRC and Data Governance lifecycles are on opposite ends of the security continuum, but when combined they offer invaluable collection, measurement, visibility, and remediation capabilities.
Acuity and Agile GRC have joined forces to do just that, building a first-in-class Data Governance solution to address this challenge by integrating the GRC and security lifecycles to provide a forensics view of your data privacy posture.
Whether you are looking to import and assess your organization’s Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Payment Card Industry (PCI), Personal Health Information (PHI), financial records, user accounts, or any other data categories, the Acuity and Agile GRC Data Governance solution ingests, aggregates, and presents it in a summary dashboard view.
To find out more, download the datasheet and sign up to our upcoming webinar on March 3rd at 1pm EST/6pm GMT, which will be hosted by Acuity and Agile GRC jointly to present this exciting collaboration. The session will also include a Q&A.
In the meantime, you can follow Acuity Risk Management and Agile GRC Solutions on LinkedIn or browse our websites: https://acuityrm.com/ and https://agilegrcsolutions.com/.
