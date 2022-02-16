MSM to Host Webinar Discussing ‘Localized Approach to Recruitment in Africa’ among US institutions

MSM United States Think-In

Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in America have faced tremendous setbacks in the last two years due to the pandemic.

KELWONA , BC, CANADA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in America have faced tremendous setbacks in the last two years due to the pandemic. International enrolment numbers have declined and the decreased student mobility is affecting campus operations sustainability.

In line with these concerns and more, International Education platform M Square Media (MSM) will be hosting a “Think-In U.S.” webinar on Feb. 17, Thursday, at 1 PM ET. The topic for the online event: “A Localized Approach to Recruitment in Africa.”

The webinar will encourage dialogue among well-respected thought leaders in their respective industries. Guest panelists include Sanjay Harryparshad, Commercial Specialist, U.S. Commercial Service in South Africa; and Ikenna Mgbakogu, MSM Regional Head - Africa. The webinar will be moderated by George F. Kacenga, Ph. D.

Assistant Vice President, University Partnerships, MSM - US.

“We believe that third-party engagement is one of the most discussed and pressing matters in international education today. We hope that this Think-In web series will be the start of a meaningful conversation among stakeholders in the international education sector in the United States,” said Kacenga.

This virtual event looks into discussing how the United States international education sector is currently handling its international student recruitment in Africa, how effective the current strategies are, and how a localized approach to recruitment may contribute to a more sustainable campus practice.

This event is open to higher education officials and education agents. Interested participants may register for the webinar via this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YVg9pjkfRDOY9HqKtvotnQ

MSM Think-In webinar sessions offer a close look at the latest trends and development across the higher education industry. Organized by international education company MSM, it aims to incite further thinking, critique or action among its participants.

About M Square Media (MSM)

Headquartered in British Columbia in Canada, MSM’s global and in-country office model currently serves about 800+ partner institutions worldwide. Since 2012, it has processed more than 110,000 applications. It is present in 17 countries worldwide to provide leading-edge international recruitment, marketing, and business development solutions to partners in the UK, Europe, Canada, US, Australia and New Zealand. M Square Media (MSM) is a leading international education company that establishes global or in-country offices and offers education management, an AI-powered student recruitment marketplace, high-performance student recruitment services, online courses and programs, and a wide range of edtech solutions.

Through these diverse lines of business, MSM delivers targeted numbers in student recruitment to foster sustained institutional growth and cater to every stakeholder in the industry: schools, agents, and keen learners from around the world. It strives for people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe.

Contact Information

MSM Communications Group

Phone: +1 360-205-5598

Email: news@msquaremedia.com