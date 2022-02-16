Military Surveillance Drone Market Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Analysis Drivers,Forecast Research Report 2027

Military Surveillance Drone Market

The global market for military surveillance drones has an incredibly competitive landscape. The players across the global market are launching new trends and models into the market to stand out in the intense competition. The leading players in the global military surveillance drone market include Saab Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boeing Airbus Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, and several others.

Military Surveillance Drone Market To Cross USD 2896 Million By 2025

The MRFR report suggests that the global market for military surveillance drones is anticipated to acquire a size of over USD 2896 million by 2025 while growing at a healthy growth rate of over 11.96% during the review timeframe.

The military surveillance drone market is the latest and profiting market evolving in the defense field. Military surveillance refers to a key national security and defense area for countries. Though, the use of drones for military surveillance is a totally new field of surveillance. The global market for military surveillance drones has witnessed enormous growth in recent years. The market's growth is mainly attributed to the flow of increased defense budget into R&D of drones and UAVs.

Furthermore, the rising concerns against national security given the external threats are also projected to boost the market's growth over the coming years. Moreover, monitoring external and internal threats with technology is also anticipated to catalyze the market's growth over the assessment era. On the other hand, the stringent regulations by governments may restrict the growth of the military surveillance drone market.

Segment Analysis

The military surveillance drone market has been fragmented into numerous segments based on drone type, technology, the payload type, and region.

Based on drone type, the global market for military surveillance drones is divided into rotary blade drones, fixed-wing drones, and others.

Based on payload, the military surveillance drone market is split into maritime patrol radar, electronic intelligence, camera, infrared sensors, etc.

The military surveillance drone market is bifurcated into software and hardware by technology.

Regional Analysis

The global market for military surveillance drones is examined across five major regions, including North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per the research report by MRFR, the North American region has led the global military surveillance drone market in recent years. The regional market is anticipated to maintain dominance over the review timeframe.

The military surveillance drone market for the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth over the assessment era. The countries such as India, Japan, and China are emerging to be the leading markets across the globe.

Recent Developments

January 2022- the leading manufacturer of drones with integrated AI particularly designed for monitoring and detecting activity on the water, Tekever, has managed to raise €20 million. The funding round was led by Ventura Capital with participation from Iberis Capital and several unnamed strategic investors from the maritime industry. The firm will use the funds to develop its technology with an additional workforce.



May 2021- The Defense Department has received over USD7.5 billion in 2021 for a range of robotic platforms and related technologies. The military services and Special Operations Command are chasing these capabilities, also called UxV, for the maritime, air, and ground surface and subsurface domains.

November 2021- Easy Aerial, a leading drone-in-a-box solution provider, announced a new line of ultra-portable models of its trusted unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) ground stations, Easy Guard Vehicle (EGV). Particularly developed for installation on mobile platforms, EGV enhances Easy Aerial's MIL-STD-810G system that presently sees use in a broad range of worldwide applications. Considering its lightweight and compact size, EGV's UAVs can swiftly land, deploy, and mobilize from any vehicle type traveling up to 25 miles per hour, on or off-road.

