Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the oligonucleotide therapy market size is expected to grow from $0.98 billion in 2021 to $1.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The oligonucleotide therapy market is expected to reach $1.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.0%. The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the global oligonucleotide therapy market during the forecast period.

The oligonucleotide therapy global market consists of sales of oligonucleotide therapy related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture oligonucleotide therapy products. Oligonucleotide therapy uses synthetic oligonucleotides, which can be artificially produced in labs, to inactivate disease-causing genes. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Trends

The developers and providers of the oligonucleotide therapy global market are investing in research and development to remodel the design of therapy to reduce its side effects on patients. The new and innovative oligonucleotides allow precision medicine approaches and can be designed to selectively target any gene with minimal side effects.

Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Segments

The global oligonucleotide therapy market is segmented:

By Type: Antisense Oligonucleotide, Aptamer, Other

By Application: Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Kidney Diseases, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Research Institutes

By Geography: The global oligonucleotide therapy global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides oligonucleotide therapy global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global oligonucleotide therapy global market, oligonucleotide therapy global market share, oligonucleotide therapy global market segments and geographies, oligonucleotide therapy global market players, oligonucleotide therapy global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The oligonucleotide therapy global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corp., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Miragen Therapeutics Inc., PCI Biotech Holdings ASA, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Bausch & Lomb.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

