Increasing Aging Population Profile Aids Global Immunoglobulins Market Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing geriatric population drives the growth of the immunoglobulins market. The geriatric population is at high risk of infectious diseases and auto-immune diseases. The immunoglobulin test determines the body's ability to produce antibodies that protect it from bacteria, viruses, and allergies. According to the United Nations department of economic and social affairs (UN DESA), in 2020, the number of people aged over 65 was 727 million globally. By 2050, this figure is expected to have more than doubled, reaching over 1.5 billion people. The aging population is expected to rise from 9.3% in 2020 to 16% in 2050. Thus, the increasing geriatric population is expected to increase the demand for the global immunoglobulins market growth during the forecast period.

In June 2020, CSL Behring, a US-based biopharmaceutical company acquired Vitaeris Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition accelerates the addition of clazakizumab, an anti-IL6 MAB currently in phase III development for the treatment of chronic active antibody-mediated rejection, into CSL Behring’s portfolio. Vitaeris Inc. is a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company.

The global immunoglobulins market size is expected to grow from $14.56 billion in 2021 to $15.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The global immunoglobulins market share is expected to reach $21.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The launch of new offices and laboratories to boost research and development activities is shaping the market. Immunoglobulins market trends include major companies focused on opening new laboratories for immunoglobulins to enhance the platform technology, pipeline development, and manufacturing capabilities. For instance, in February 2021, VectorY, a fully integrated gene therapy firm, has opened offices and laboratories in the Netherlands to develop novel vectorized antibodies for muscular and neurological illnesses. In this laboratory, VectorY creates exclusive and collaborative projects based on a revolutionary AAV platform and antibody-based targeted degradation technology. The company is developing a pipeline of new vectorized antibodies to treat muscle and CNS illnesses, to enhance delivery, durability, and accessibility of specific tissues and cells, to overcome the limits of present therapies.

Major players covered in the global immunoglobulins industry are Baxter International Inc., CSL Behring LLC, Grifols S.A., Octapharma, China Biologic Products Inc., Kedrion S.p.A., LFB group, Biotest AG, Sanquin and ADMA Biologics.

North America was the largest region in the immunoglobulins market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the immunoglobulin market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global immunoglobulins market research report is segmented by product into IGG, IGA, IGM, IGE, IGD, by mode of delivery into intravenous, subcutaneous, by application into hypogammaglobulinemia, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), immunodeficiency disease, myasthenia gravis, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), others.

