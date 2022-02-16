Airport Robots Market Technologies Research Report Trend, Size, Share, Analysis, Growth, Opportunities-2027

Airport Robots Market

NEW YORK, NEW YOURK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Airport Robots Market To Register A Healthy CAGR Of 16.8% By 2027,MRFR reports suggest that the global airport robots market will record a healthy CAGR of over 16.8% during the assessment era from 2020 to 2027.

Airport robot refers to a concept of modern times that has been launched in several airports across the globe. It is also said that robots are likely to replace human staff at airports in the coming years. The airport robots market has witnessed massive growth in recent years, owing mainly to the increasing installation of airport robots for the purposes of security applications and cleaning services. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of automation in technologies like chatbots and artificial intelligence to manage airline booking is projected to boost the growth of the airport robots market over the coming years. On the other hand, the high cost of production and maintenance is likely to restrict the growth of the airport robots market.

Competitive Analysis

The global airport robots market has a strong and competitive landscape. The players in the global market are adopting several new strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to grow their global market presence. The leading players in the global airport robots market include Universal Robots A/S, SITA, SoftBank Corp., Avidbots Corp, ABB Ltd, Cyberdyne Inc, ECA GROUP YUJIN ROBOT Co., Ltd., Stanley Robotics, L.G. Electronics Inc., and several others.

Segment Analysis

The global airport robots market has been split into several segments based on organization size, component, deployment, data type, vertical, and region.

The global airport robots market is divided into terminal and landside based on application.

The airport robots market is split into passenger guidance, airport baggage system, boarding pass scanning, and airport security based on end-users.

Regional Analysis

The global airport robots market is studied across five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North American region will lead the global airport market over the review timeframe. The increasing automation is driving the growth of the regional market in airports and the presence of prominent players across the region. Furthermore, the growing expenditure by the government to ensure safety is another crucial aspect likely to contribute to the regional airport robots market’s growth.

The airport robots market for the European region is projected to record substantial growth over the assessment era owing to the early adaptation of airport automation technologies across the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecasted era. The regional market’s growth is being driven by the growing adoption of automation technologies at airports of countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.

The Middle East & Africa region is projected to register likely to record substantial growth over the forecasted era. The regional market’s growth is driven by the increase in defense expenditure and growth in travelers.

The South American airport robots market is projected to record significant growth over the forecasted period due to infrastructure development.

Recent Developments

January 2022- L.G. Business Solutions USA announced that the LG CLOi ServeBot is set to enter the U.S. market in early 2022. Model LDLIM21 is the first one across the globe to receive UL 3300 certification for safe operation in complicated commercial environments such as hotels, retail stores, and restaurants. For the first time, U.S. workers will be capable of using robot assistants safely, which navigate busy environments while carrying up to 66 pounds of food or goods, helping with team member workloads, increasing operational efficiency, and allowing better customer service.



December 2021- Ottonomyis offering a convoy of its fully autonomous delivery robots, Ottobots, for food and retail at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). It is the first independent robotic delivery of food, lifestyle, and beverage products in an airport environment.

Airport Robots Market Research Report: By Application (Landside, Terminal), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)—Forecast till 2027

