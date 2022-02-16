Submit Release
Poe on oil price hikes:

PHILIPPINES, February 16 - Press Release February 16, 2022

In the absence of oil price control under a deregulated regime, we urge operators of gasoline stations to ensure competitive prices by offering its customers discounts on fuel products.

This will benefit both the public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and private motorists who are hurting from the incessant oil price increases as we continue to survive through the pandemic.

It is unconscionable at this time to amass earnings as high oil prices squeeze the people dry.

We also call on the government to release at once its promised subsidy to PUV drivers which has been funded in the 2022 budget.

In vetting the list of beneficiaries, we expect concerned agencies to be thorough so that no qualified PUV driver is left behind without any assistance.

Poe sa taas-presyo ng petrolyo:

Sa kawalan ng oil price control sa ilalim ng deregulated regime, hinihimok natin ang mga operator ng gasolinahan na magpatupad ng competitive na presyo sa pamamagitan ng pagkakaloob ng mga diskwento sa mga produktong petrolyo.

Makikinabang dito kapwa ang public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers at private motorists na labis nang nasasaktan sa patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng langis sa gitna ng pagsisikap nating bumangon sa epekto ng pandemya.

Hindi katanggap-tanggap ang pagkamal ng sobra-sobrang kita habang lalong nasasadlak sa hirap ang ating mga kababayan.

Nananawagan din tayo sa pamahalaang ipamahagi na ang ipinangakong subsidiya sa mga PUV driver na pinondohan sa ilalim ng 2022 General Appropriations Act.

Sa pagsuri sa listahan ng mga benepisyaryo, inaasahan nating magiging mabusisi ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno upang matiyak na walang kwalipikadong PUV driver ang mapag-iiwanan sa ayuda.

