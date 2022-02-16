Data Center Power Management Market is expected to reach ~US$ 37.3 Bn by 2032- FMI
Data Center Power Management Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand in the data center power management market will increase at robust CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2022-2032).
The report states that the market is expected to reach the valuation of ~US$ 19 Bn by end of 2022. As per Future Market Insights, the growing demand of data consumption per individual worldwide is positively affecting growth in the market.
Data centers are pre-eminent part of digital society. The digitalization of the world economy and a massive shift toward cloud-based storage of data is increasing the demand for data centers all over the world.
To run this digital ecosystem of data centers, a massive amount of energy is required. Hence, adoption of sustainable energy sources and integrated approach towards data center power management is shaping the global data center power management market.
Key Takeaways
By component, the DCIM (data center infrastructure management) software segment is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of nearly 8% through 2032.
The UPS (uninterruptible power supply) systems segment is anticipated to register growth at a CAGR of ~8.3% between 2022 and 2032.
By data center type, the hyperscale data centers segment will exhibit growth at a CAGR of 9.0% by 2032.
In terms of industry, the BFSI segment will register highest growth at 9.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.
North America is holds highest market share in data center power management market, however, South Asia & Pacific market will witness highest growth at 9% CAGR.
By data center tier, tier-4 data centers segment will witness fastest growth at 8.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2032
“Owing to the economic growth across China, India, and other emerging economies, the demand for technologically advanced products is increasing. Hence, data center power management component manufacturers/distributors/vendors are likely to target these market to expand their businesses across Asia Pacific” says FMI analyst.
Upgrading Existing Data Centers to Create Demand for Hardware Components
Upgrading data centers to improve the performance of data center is creating growth opportunities for data center power management market. Such enhancement includes infrastructure, energy backup facilities such as UPS and change in power distribution units.
The adoption of green infrastructures for data centers is increasing, which fueling the demand for data centers. Support systems such as cooling equipment, power backup, and distributions are monitored and managed by a smart automated system that utilizes electricity very efficiently and hence, minimizes the consumption of electricity.
Competitive Landscape
The market is characterized by the presence of both large-scale and medium-scale data center power management players. Leading players are adopting several strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, to expand their customer base.
Various initiatives are undertaken by the government in several countries as well as private data center construction which is creating strong growth avenues for new entrants in the market.
For instance,
In March 2021, Eaton completed the acquisition of Tripp Lite for the expansion of its power business in the Americas. The acquisition helped in boosting breadth of edge computing, expansion of single phase UPS business, IT product portfolio, and improved services for its data center customers.
In March 2020, ABB Ltd announced the launch of an innovative UPS solution. The MegaFlex solution features compact size, resilience, and footprint reduction by 45%. It delivers reduced energy loss and sustainable power technology with high-efficiency converters.
Key Companies Profiled
Siemens AG, ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric SE, DataSpan, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Enlogic, Delta Electronics, Inc., Raritan Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Bxterra Power Technology, Cyber Power Systems, Inc., General Electric, ZPE Systems, Inc., Aggreko, Sunbird Software, Inc., Elco Solutions, Socomec
More Valuable Insights on Data Center Power Management Market
Future Market Insight’s report on the data center substation industry research is segmented into seven major sections – component (Hardware- power distribution units(PDU),power generators, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), Software- DCIM software and services ), data center type (modular, colocation, cloud, edge, hyperscale, micro mobile data center), data center tier (tier- 1,2,3,4), installation type( new installation, retrofit/upgrade), End-user (cloud providers, colocation providers, enterprise data centers, hyperscale data centers), Industry ( BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Media and entertainment, retail, government) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the data center substation demand outlook.
