AB481 in Asm: Received from Senate concurred in - 2022-02-15

WISCONSIN, February 16 - An Act to repeal 341.307; to amend 25.40 (1) (a) 3. and 84.59 (2) (b); and to create 341.14 (3m) and 341.147 of the statutes; Relating to: motor vehicle fleet registration and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Concurred in

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action
2/15/2022 Asm. Received from Senate concurred in  
2/15/2022 Sen. Read a third time and concurred in, Ayes 32, Noes 0  
10/26/2021 Asm. Read a third time and passed, Ayes 94, Noes 0 540

