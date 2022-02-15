AB481 in Asm: Received from Senate concurred in - 2022-02-15
WISCONSIN, February 16 - An Act to repeal 341.307; to amend 25.40 (1) (a) 3. and 84.59 (2) (b); and to create 341.14 (3m) and 341.147 of the statutes; Relating to: motor vehicle fleet registration and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Concurred in
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/15/2022 Asm.
|Received from Senate concurred in
|2/15/2022 Sen.
|Read a third time and concurred in, Ayes 32, Noes 0
|10/26/2021 Asm.
|Read a third time and passed, Ayes 94, Noes 0
|540
