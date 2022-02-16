Wall Street Inu token is giving away a TESLA

Wall Street Inu (the Inu of Wall Street) is an ambitious cryptocurrency project on the Ethereum network (ERC20). The project is Certik audited, ownership has been renounced and liquidity is locked. An NFT-collection and a P2E-game are in development.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Inu (WSI), launched on November sixth 2021. Just three months old and already has more than 1340 loyal holders, who get rewarded with 1% of reflections with each buy and sell transaction. Wall Street Inu also gives a lot back to its community by frequent giveaways and contests. One of their biggest giveaway at the moment is the TESLA-giveaway! Where holders who buy 0.5+ ETH of WSI-tokens, soft shill WSI and share their shills in the WSI-Telegram chat can win a Tesla’s worth of Ethereum tokens!

Furthermore, WSI is the first cryptocurrency project based on The Wolf of Wall Street. The quality of the NFTs, which are based on classical scenes of the movie, show the eye of detail the WSI-team has. The NFTs are hand-drawn by talented artists, and each NFT is unique. Making the NFTs a rare possession. Sneak peaks of the NFTs are found on the WSI-website or in the Telegram.

WSI’s Moneypoly – inspired by Monopoly, will be an online web browser boardgame where players will be able to compete with each other. The design of the Moneypoly is based on the settings of The Wolf of Wall Street, a setting to bring out the inner Jordan Belfort in people and compete to win the game and add to their riches. First game-teasers came out on February first, and were marketed accordingly making the token go up more than 300%.

The initial version of the game won’t allow the users to own WSI-tokens, but the following version will add this feature. This will create an environment where users can use their real-life tokens to buy and sell properties during the game, and thus unlock the P2E-feature. After a successful launch of the web version of the Moneypoly, a mobile version for IOS and Android will be developed. Making the Moneypoly not only playable on computers, but also on smartphones.

Wall Street Inu’s future plans (next to the NFTs and Moneypoly) consist of listings on exchanges, adding more liquidity and having partnerships with other crypto-tokens. More future plans will be announced on Wall Street Inu’s Twitter and Telegram - both: @wallstreetinu.

Website: https://wallstreetinu.com

