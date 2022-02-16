Angaza Capital is expanding its core team in Rwanda, bringing experienced professionals to support local startups

Aphrodice Mutangana, RIF's Advisor

KIGALI, RWANDA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rwanda Innovation Fund (RIF), managed by Angaza Capital, is happy to announce its latest team additions in Kigali, with two skilled individuals to boost its efforts to support the local innovation ecosystem and entrepreneurs.

Aphrodice Mutangana, Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operation Officer at Digital Africa, is joining the fund as an Advisor, bringing his vast and meaningful experience in the African innovation sector. Mr. Mutangana has been an integral part of Africa's growing innovation ecosystem for the past decade and is a perfect fit for RIF's "By Entrepreneurs, For Entrepreneurs" agenda as the founder of multiple disruptive tech companies. He served as kLab General Manager; Co-founder of Refugee Coding Schools; Co-initiator of the Face the Gorillas TV show, and other different initiatives. He is also a member of various Board of Directors around the world pertaining to education, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

"I'm proud and excited to join the RIF team in its journey to establish Rwanda as a leading hub of innovation and entrepreneurship," says Mr. Mutangana. "Knowing the growing potential of the local innovation sector first-hand, I feel a great connection to the fund's vision and goals, to support local entrepreneurs not just with capital, but with experience, know-how, and guidance to reach great success and impact."

Another essential addition to the local team is Olivier Munyeshyaka, joining the team in Kigali as an Analyst. Olivier is a graduate of the University of Iowa, Tippie School of Business, where he obtained a Master's in Accountancy and Business Analytics. Before Iowa, he received a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration at Morehouse College in Atlanta. Being highly connected to his Rwandan identity, he organized yearly events to commemorate the Genocide against the Tutsi and was further involved at school as one of the leaders of the business and finance clubs.

Upon graduation, Olivier joined an early-stage private equity firm in Los Angeles, CA. as an analyst and later was a Y Combinator finalist with a startup he had founded. Olivier came back home to Rwanda and worked for the Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD) in resource mobilization, leading transactions to raise over US$ 50 million. He will be utilizing his skills to support RIF in locating investment opportunities while providing portfolio companies with important analytics to support growth and expansion.

"We are thrilled to have such experienced and passionate leaders joining the RIF family," says Angela Homsi, Angaza Capital Chair. "This injection of talent and know-how is great news not just for the fund, but also to the local ecosystem and entrepreneurs, which will benefit from a disruptive perspective and meaningful experience supporting their growth and success."



About Rwanda Innovation Fund:

The Rwanda Innovation Fund (RIF), managed by Angaza Capital, invests in growth-stage ventures across HealthTech, Agritech, Smart City, Edtech, and more. It focuses on solving Africa's most critical sustainability challenges and needs by funding and supporting innovation and technology entrepreneurs that are providing disruptive solutions to large-scale problems. Angaza Capital's team believes in scaling innovative solutions internationally to foster a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.