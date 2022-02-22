Lincoln Financial Services Breaks Records with $10 Million Tractor Supply Sale
The Orlando-based real estate investment and management firm spearheaded the record-breaking deal in conjunction with R.A. Enterprises
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lincoln Financial Services, LLC, an Orlando-based real estate investment and management firm, today announced its recent sale of the Tractor Supply store located at 15949 W Colonial Dr. in Oakland, Florida. Lincoln Financial Services partnered with Rick Wilson of R.A. Enterprises, a commercial real estate development firm located in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on the project.
— Alex Reece
Lincoln Financial Services’ sale of the Oakland Tractor Supply location marks a notable milestone for both Lincoln Financial Services and the Tractor Supply brand. The store sold for $10 million, making it the highest sales price ever for a Tractor Supply store.
The Oakland Tractor Supply project lasted just over a year, with Lincoln Financial Services entering in the deal with R.A. Enterprises prior to the store construction and overseeing the development through final sale.
In addition to the Tractor Supply development and sale, Lincoln Financial Services’ sister company, Oakland Town Center, LLC, bought 7 acres MOL surrounding the Oakland Tractor Supply along with a 10-acre tract to the east of the store. Oakland Town Center plans to build developments that boast 90,000 square feet of retail and office space on the combined 17 acres.
"We thoroughly enjoyed working with Rick Wilson and his team on this project. Tractor Supply is an incredible addition to the city of Oakland, and we look forward to finishing the development in the coming years,” said Alex Reece, CEO of Oakland Town Center, LLC. “Our goal is to deliver a high-quality project that will make the city of Oakland proud. We are focused on attracting the finest retailers, restaurants and companies to join Tractor Supply in this ideal location."
About Lincoln Financial Services, LLC
Orlando-based Lincoln Financial Services seeks to collaborate with high-net-worth individuals and companies seeking to expand their portfolios via real estate development projects. The firm seeks out financially promising development projects that it either can build and sell or buy and sell at a profit.
About R.A. Enterprises
R.A. Investments is an Arkansas-based developer that has spearheaded the development of over 3,000,000 square feet of real estate in 32 States. The award-winning firm is a preferred developer for national retail tenants and boasts over 200 years of collective industry experience on its team. To learn more, visit www.wilent.net.
