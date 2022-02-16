Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,169 in the last 365 days.

New Women's Puffer Vest Canada - Light Reversible Smart Layer Range 2022 Launch

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak has launched the new Aero ultra light reversible vest for customers wanting fresh style between seasons. The animal-free Kapok blend filling adds warmth and comfort while retaining a sleek finish.

For more information, please visit: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/smart-layer-outerwear-ww

Women

The latest release by Frank And Oak is part of the company’s smart wear range for women and is made with modular layers for every season. Since 2019, the Smart-Layer collection has been highly popular and the latest reversible vest now expands the best-selling range.

The purpose of Frank And Oak’s modular outerwear is to help customers layer more effectively while reducing their impact on the planet. The new vest is made from recycled materials, with nylon created from textile waste.

It also features recycled polyester sourced from discarded materials, while the lining is made with recycled fibres. Attention to detail even extends to the label, which itself is made from recycled polyester.

The water-resistant vest has NATULON® zip tape and a slimline finish that allows it to fit under larger coats. This makes it well suited to wear in all weather conditions, and it’s also easier to pack for customers who are travelling.

Frank And Oak explains that the Ripstop fabric makes the vest more durable through an innovative interlocking design technique. It’s resistant to both wind and rain, and is easy to care for.

The vest comes in sizes ranging from XS through to XL. Colours include rose taupe and black, allowing it to pair well with a range of styles.

Frank And Oak is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2022 and continues to lead the sustainable industry with quality eco-friendly clothing.

The company has established itself as a leading figure in the Candian sustainable fashion field. It uses innovative fabrics and thoughtful design processes and strives to help customers feel good in the clothes they wear.

A spokesperson states: “Frank And Oak was founded in Montreal in 2012, with a mission to create an apparel brand that would speak to a new generation of creatives and entrepreneurs. We believe in considering the impact of the choices we make every day and view those choices as an opportunity to better ourselves.”

https://vimeo.com/641913051

To find out more about Frank And Oak's 2022 smart layer collection visit: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/women

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:

Frank And Oak
Anne Gael Plante
+1-514-889-8701
anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com
702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,
Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,
Canada


Anne Gael Plante

You just read:

New Women's Puffer Vest Canada - Light Reversible Smart Layer Range 2022 Launch

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.