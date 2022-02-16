Indian Access Control Biometric Reader Market Size Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2025
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Access Control Biometric Reader Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the indian access control biometric reader market grew at a CAGR of 18% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its double digit growth during 2020-2025.
Biometrics refer to a range of chemical, visual, auditory and behavioral characteristics that can be digitally identified to grant access into devices, systems and data. An access control biometric reader studies the identity of individuals by comparing their behavioral or physiological traits against a sample database. These readers can be differentiated into hand geometry, facial, iris and fingerprint recognition readers. Access control biometric readers are widely installed in airports, offices, banks, and hospitals.
The Indian access control biometric reader market growth is majorly being driven by rising urbanization. These readers are increasingly being installed by government entities in the country as they offer efficient data filtering properties. In line with this, the escalating demand for access control biometric readers in the information technology (IT) hubs and commercial establishments for curbing unauthorized entries and data breaches is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of advanced technologies, such as contactless and vein recognition is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, rising construction of smart homes and increasing disposable incomes have led to the requirement for biometric-based security systems, which is positively influencing the market growth across the country.
Indian Access Control Biometric Reader Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the indian access control biometric reader market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
ESSL
ZKTeco Biometrics India Pvt. Ltd
Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd
Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd
Tyco Security Products
Realtime Biometric Co. Ltd
IDEMIA Ltd
HID India Pvt. Ltd
Suprema
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the indian access control biometric reader market on the basis of technology, type, authentication, end-user and region.
Breakup by Technology:
Fingerprint
Face Recognition
Face Recognition and Fingerprint
Iris Recognition
Fingerprint, Face and Iris Recognition
Fingerprint and Iris Recognition
Iris and Face Recognition
Contactless
Vein Recognition
Others
Breakup by Type:
Standalone
Centralized
Breakup by Authentication:
Single-Factor Authentication
Multi-Factor Authentication
Breakup by End-User:
Government
Commercial
Healthcare
Manufacturing and Industrial
Transport
Education
Residential
Others
Breakup by Region:
South India
North India
West and Central India
East India
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2014-2019)
Market Outlook (2020-2025)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
