D.C. State Board Hears From Panel on School Budgets

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (State Board) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, February 16, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. The State Board had hoped to provide this public meeting in a hybrid form where members of the public could participate in-person or virtually. Unfortunately, the State Board was unable to identify a location that could provide the necessary technical equipment to achieve such a meeting. Therefore, in order to ensure that the meeting is accessible to the greatest number of residents, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The Council of the District of Columbia’s Committee of the Whole January 20 hearings on Bill 24-570 “Schools First in Budgeting Amendment Act of 2021” and Bill 24-571 “Schools Full Budgeting Amendment Act of 2021” provided an interesting perspective into teacher salary allocations, school equity, and a perceived lack of public engagement and transparency regarding the budget process. The State Board will be joined by a panel on school funding to discuss proposals and concerns in budgeting priorities and allocation for the coming fiscal year.

Mary Levy, Education Finance Analyst

Chelsea Coffin, Director, Education Policy Initiative, DC Policy Center

Jennifer Budoff, Director, DC Council Office of the Budget Director

Antawan Holmes, Chair of ANC 7C

National School Counseling Week recognizes mental health professionals, especially school counselors, social workers, and psychologists, that perform an essential service for children at times of great vulnerability and need, providing direct support and interventions to students. The State Board recognizes and honors school-based mental health professionals for their significant contributions to the welfare of the District’s students.

Black History Month highlights the great accomplishments of Black people throughout history who have been integral and essential to our world and draw greater public attention to the complexity and richness of Black history that is far too often underrepresented in the stories of our society. The Black Lives Matter at School coalition, founded in 2016, has worked to ensure the implementation of restorative justice discipline practices in schools, the promotion of Black history and culture in school curricula, and the increased hiring of Black teachers and staff. The State Board is committed to fostering a more inclusive and equitable environment for Black students and families in our schools and in our community and will pursue that commitment through advocating for standards that better represent the experiences of Black students, and elevating the voices of the Black community in education.

Digital Learning Day highlights how educators are creating robust, authentic, and personalized learning opportunities for students inside and outside the classroom anytime and anywhere. The State Board believes that every student deserves equitable access to digital devices and high-speed internet and calls for adequate and equitable resources to be provided to educators in order to provide education excellence through digital learning. The State Board will take time to recognize Digital Learning Day and celebrate all educators who are innovative in educating students through the use of technological tools in their classrooms.

Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month is a public awareness campaign that takes place each February to celebrate the value of CTE and the achievements and accomplishments of CTE programs across the country. CTE covers many different fields, and, in the District, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) focuses on CTE programs in the following career sectors: health science, information technology, education & training, hospitality & tourism, and more. The State Board of Education recognizes and honors Career & Technical Education (CTE) Month and promotes the continuation of CTE programs to foster career readiness among D.C. students.

Dr. M. Louise Jones has served for ten years in leadership with DC Public Schools and nine years as principal of McKinley Technology High School. Dr. Jones is regarded as responsible for bringing the NAF Academies to McKinley Tech, where all three of the school's Academies are rated as distinguished and have established partnerships with Trinity University, NASA, Deloitte, and more. Dr. Jones has partnered with educators and parents to expand McKinley Middle's extracurricular activities, curriculum, and student supports. The State Board of Education recognizes Dr. Jones for ten years of exemplary service to DC Public Schools and nine years of strong leadership at McKinley Tech and McKinley Middle School.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Election

IV. Approval of the Agenda & Minutes

V. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

VI. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VII. Public Comments

i. Louvenia Adams

ii. Scott Goldstein

iii. Armand Cuevas

iv. Leah Blue

v. Aggie Payton

VIII. Administrative Items (VOTE)

i. CR21-2, National School Counseling Week

ii. CR22-3, Black History Month & Black Lives Matter at School

iii. CR22-4, Digital Learning Day

iv. CR22-5, Career & Technical Education Month

v. CR22-6, Celebrating Dr. Louise Jones, McKinley Technical Middle and High School

vi. Bylaw Revisions

vii. SR22-2 Amendment to Establishment of Committees

IX. New Business

X. Adjournment

