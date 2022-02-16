Innovator and Leader in Natural Hair Announces Latest Product
Hydra Bar Salon adds another key ingredient to ever-growing natural hair business movementMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Hydra Bar Salon creator and owner, Rhonda, launches the latest product in her Nurture hair product line: Nurture Mousse. With clients across the country clamoring for more products in her curly girl line – the gel typically sells out in days – Rhonda has crafted another product to meet the rising demand for natural hair products created by a natural haired woman.
Sparked by a desire to love her own hair, Rhonda began the quest to understand and enhance her natural hair as a college student. She created a YouTube channel and persona, Curly Rhonda, and quickly grew her following. By 2013, she opened her signature salon Hydra Bar which now offers natural hair services along with cuts and colors.
It was in 2021, Rhonda saw the need to take her signature styling methods and add in a signature product line.
“I believe in caring for and encouraging the growth of every strand of hair while developing beautiful, natural, and healthy curls,” Rhonda said while describing the overall goal of Hydra Bar Salon. “By launching mousse, I’m giving other styling options for my curly customers while ensuring they are still getting the water-locking benefits of the entire Nurture Hair Care line.”
At Hydra Bar Salon, Rhonda and her team of brilliant stylists have been helping women and men who live in South Florida as well as those who travel from all over the world to receive a Hydra Bar signature technique treatment.
The Nurture Mousse and Nurture Gel are now available for online purchase or at the Hydra Bar Coral Springs location.
ABOUT HYDRA BAR SALON
Based in Coral Springs, Florida, Hydra Bar Salon is owned and operated by one of the earliest influencers in the world of natural curly hair, Rhonda. What started as a passion project in college became a full-time business and now Hydra Bar serves hundreds of customers each week in-person and impacts thousands more with its online presence. The Nurture Hair Care line, as well as all Hydra Bar Salon treatments, are a “no oils and no butters” practice.
