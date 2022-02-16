Jerome Karam Brings New Life to Mainland Crossing Shopping Center

FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerome Karam Houston of JMK5 Holdings has made a name in the real estate industry in Texas and Louisiana with a string of development projects. Over the last decade, Jerome Karam Friendswood has been the talk of the town and has even earned the moniker Mr. Impossible from Galveston's mayor. Through his company, JMK5 Holdings, Jerome Karam has undertaken commercial and residential projects that have transformed how the Houston community shop, live, and have fun. Some of his developments include:

Jerome Karam Houston rehabilitated this neglected truck washing facility and transformed it into a world-class cruise ship parking lot. Situated at 533 33rd Street in Galveston, Texas, this facility prides itself in being the largest individual owned cruise parking lot in Galveston County. The parking is conveniently located close to other Karam developments such as the Karam Self Storage, Falstaff Hotel, and the Events @ The Tasting Room Event Center.

This is the most recent addition to the Jerome Karam real estate development stable. Situated on Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Mainland Crossing is 135,000 square feet of infrastructure that was experiencing a downward spiral following the decision by crafts' retailer Hobby Lobby to find another location. This left Mainland Crossing with a few tenants, among them Luna's Mexican eatery and The Optometry group.

In total, the remaining tenants occupy a measly 35,000 square feet. Going forward, Texans can expect a mind-boggling transformation as Jerome Karam Houston gets down to business. Already, two key tenants have expressed interest in setting shop at Mainland Crossing.

The first one is Booker T's World Gym Arena, relocating from Mainland City Center, also a Karam development project. The University of Texas Medical Branch has also shown intent. As more tenants jump on the bandwagon, Mainland Crossing is on course for a major facelift.

Jerome Karam Houston is a firm believer in empowering the community. All development projects undertaken by him are meticulously planned to ensure the community is in better stead in terms of accessibility and functionality. As a result of rapid growth witnessed following Mainland City Center Karam's development, the Texas City Police Department has developed the West Side Station with police officers on the beat around the clock. This has immensely enhanced security.

The Karam development projects create thousands of community jobs and empower local contractors. Materials are sourced locally, further putting money in the pockets of locals. For Jerome Karam, the community will always come first.

Jerome Karam started as a personal injury attorney and has represented thousands of clients. He moved on to doing real estate in both Texas and Louisiana. He has never turned back.

Jerome Karam is married to his lovely wife Leslie. They are blessed with five wonderful kids.