Zachary Singh Shares How Musicians Can Attract New Fans During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Zachary Singh shared how musicians can attract new fans during the coronavirus pandemicSAN FRANCISCO,, CA, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has made booking venues and performing in front of a large group of people difficult for many musicians. Zachary Singh, a music lover and fellow musician, understands this and wants to offer some insights to those artists looking to expand their fan base while following current guidelines. Finding new and creative ways to expand one's reach as a musician and grow one's following can be challenging during this pandemic, but not impossible. Here are a few of the ways that musicians can continue to grow their fan base and attract new ones.
Zachary Singh Encourages Artists To Use Social Groups
During the current pandemic, musicians have had to adjust to a new way of life, just like everyone else. Although many have had setbacks dealing with the virus's restrictions, it is not difficult to reach new fans considering our current available tools. Singh wants to encourage musicians to use social media groups to expand their reach and target their style of music to communities that will discover one's music and share it amongst their friends, expanding one's fan base further. Sites like Facebook allows one to go live and perform on the Internet.
Zachary Shares How Uploading Videos Expands One's Fan Base
Zachary Singh knows the importance of connecting with one's fans. One of the best ways to connect with fans and expand into new ones is by creating content for video uploading or streaming services. The benefit of video is that it allows fans to see one and get to put a name to a face. Additionally, having a video platform to share one's music can also become a revenue stream for those that cannot go out and perform live.
Zachary Singh Encourages Artists To Use Open Air Venues
Finding locations or venues to perform inherently has its challenges. The pandemic has exasperated artists' abilities to find bookings. Singh states that finding open-air venues and booking places with natural airflow can be a good solution. This way, fans can still follow current suggested guidelines and enjoy live music simultaneously while ensuring that it reduces the chances of further spreading the virus. Expanding one's fan base is essential, and being mindful of one's fans can go a long way in retaining old and new fans alike.
When looking for new and creative ways to grow one's following as a musician, consider casting a wide net. Trying unconventional methods of marketing one's self is going to be trial and error. Zachary Singh encourages one to think beyond what they have been used to and take a chance to change their approach. Coronavirus has fundamentally changed how we all earn our living. Using the resources around us to find new and inventive ways to reach one's fans can only benefit one in the long run.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here