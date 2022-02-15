Submit Release
Venezuelan Repatriation Exercise

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 15 - 12th February, 2022

The Ministry of National Security advises that on the afternoon of February 11, 2022, in keeping with established protocols, between the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and its Venezuelan counterparts, a second repatriation exercise was completed at the border between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.

 

This repatriation exercise involved thirty-eight (38) Venezuelan nationals, who had entered Trinidad and Tobago illegally over a period of time. Consistent with yesterday morning’s repatriation exercise, all persons were screened by competent authorities of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as by representatives of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. This was to ensure, among other things, that there were no victims of human trafficking amongst them. Cooperation between the Venezuelan Authorities, both civil and military, was maintained throughout this exercise. This was to ensure the preservation of the safety and security of the nationals of both nations.

 

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard was again the main operational unit in this exercise, and ensured that all of its efforts were in keeping with the highest standards of professional conduct, consistent with the government’s policy and the laws of Trinidad and Tobago.

 

END

