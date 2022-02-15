ODPM receives 50,000 KN95 masks from SEWA International TT

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 15 - As cases of the COVID-19 virus continue to rise in Trinidad and Tobago and with the fast-spreading Omicron variant increasingly being detected among the population, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) recently received a timely donation of 50,000 KN95 masks from the SEWA International Trinidad and Tobago (SEWA TT). The masks, valued at TT$500,000, were handed over by the President of SEWA TT, Mr. Revan Teelucksingh, to Major (Retired) Chevalier Jackson, the ODPM’s Corporate Services Manager.

At the ceremony, which took place at the ODPM’s warehouse on Thursday 20th January 2022, Mr Teelucksingh indicated that the donation is intended to bolster the ODPM’s supplies, as it continues to contribute to reducing the impacts of the COVID-19 virus on the society. SEWA TT has been a key partner of the ODPM since 2016, when it joined with the agency to bring relief to citizens.

In accepting the 50,000 masks, Maj. Jackson expressed his heartfelt thanks to Mr. Teelucksingh for the generous donation. He highlighted that the masks donated would go a long way in replenishing supplies the ODPM previously distributed to Divisions of the Ministry of National Security and other frontline workers. Additionally, he indicated that the ODPM is always heartened by such tangible acts of support but similarly priceless, is the “intangible value of the ongoing partnership with SEWA TT, in reducing Disaster Risk in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic”.

The ODPM, recognising its enduring role of strengthening national prevention and preparedness capabilities against the pandemic and other hazards, remains committed to partnering with SEWA TT and similar organisations, willing to contribute to improving disaster risk reduction and management in Trinidad and Tobago.