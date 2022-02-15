Submit Release
News Search

There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,113 in the last 365 days.

ODPM receives 50,000 KN95 masks from SEWA International TT

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 15 - As cases of the COVID-19 virus continue to rise in Trinidad and Tobago and with the fast-spreading Omicron variant increasingly being detected among the population, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) recently received a timely donation of 50,000 KN95 masks from the SEWA International Trinidad and Tobago (SEWA TT). The masks, valued at TT$500,000, were handed over by the President of SEWA TT, Mr. Revan Teelucksingh, to Major (Retired) Chevalier Jackson, the ODPM’s Corporate Services Manager.

At the ceremony, which took place at the ODPM’s warehouse on Thursday 20th January 2022, Mr Teelucksingh indicated that the donation is intended to bolster the ODPM’s supplies, as it continues to contribute to reducing the impacts of the COVID-19 virus on the society. SEWA TT has been a key partner of the ODPM since 2016, when it joined with the agency to bring relief to citizens.

In accepting the 50,000 masks, Maj. Jackson expressed his heartfelt thanks to Mr. Teelucksingh for the generous donation. He highlighted that the masks donated would go a long way in replenishing supplies the ODPM previously distributed to Divisions of the Ministry of National Security and other frontline workers. Additionally, he indicated that the ODPM is always heartened by such tangible acts of support but similarly priceless, is the “intangible value of the ongoing partnership with SEWA TT, in reducing Disaster Risk in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic”.

The ODPM, recognising its enduring role of strengthening national prevention and preparedness capabilities against the pandemic and other hazards, remains committed to partnering with SEWA TT and similar organisations, willing to contribute to improving disaster risk reduction and management in Trinidad and Tobago.

 

 

You just read:

ODPM receives 50,000 KN95 masks from SEWA International TT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.