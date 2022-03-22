Children's Book Introduces Young Readers to "The Dog Who Had A Party"
I-J Letters' tale shows wonders of friendship through animal friends' storySCOTLAND, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adventures of Dog continues with I-J Letters' new children's picture book that shows the wonders of having a birthday party with friends. "The Dog Who Had A Party" is a vibrantly illustrated tale that shows how the animal friends have a great time, as well as the preparations they had to organize the events.
In the pages of "The Dog Who Had A Party," kids will see not only how fun birthdays can be, but also the preparations for the occasion, like delivering invitations, and how rewarding they can be to participants and party organizers. They will join Dog and his friends: Beagle, Cat, Hedgehog and Pigeon. Their adventures convey values such as friendship, trust, love, happiness and kindness. And they show that while friends may have some differences - some may be furry dogs, others may be spikey hedgehogs or pigeons that can fly - they are all the same and share an unbreakable bond.
This is the second book in Letters' series, the tales of the titular Dog which deliver important messages to young readers. These stories are suitable for children aged three to six years. Additionally, they also convey invaluable life lessons and experiences to kids who may not be able to go out or gather as much due to the pandemic and the resulting lockdowns. This is not a minor issue, as studies have shown that lockdowns have resulted in increased loneliness among children and young people who lack physical contact with friends, families and peers. In fact, the lockdowns was what inspired the author to start writing books.
"During the first Lockdown. I wanted to do something productive and my first book was born. 'The Dog Who Couldn’t Make Up His Mind.' It proved to be very popular. ‘The Dog Who Had A Party’ soon followed and I am about to complete my third book in the series, ‘The Dog Who Became A Magician’." Letters says. All three books can be ordered on Amazon.
About the Author
I-J Letters studied acting and performance, though after drama college Letters was drawn more to writing than performing. Letters started creating plays and stories, writing Christmas shows for colleges and schools in Glasgow for the last 20 years. These tend to be adaptations of classic novels such as Peter Pan, The Jungle Book and The Hobbit. Letters is also an alternative therapist who specializes in Reiki.
