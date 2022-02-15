Two Lawrence Men Charged in Connection With Joint Federal and State Investigation Into Major Fentanyl Trafficking Operation  

BOSTON — Two Lawrence men have been arraigned on fentanyl and cocaine charges in connection with a joint federal and state investigation into a major drug trafficking operation, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today.

Christian Arias-Peguero and Angel Collazo-Martinez, both age 37, were arraigned Thursday in Essex Superior Court. Arias-Peguero was arraigned on the charges of Trafficking in Fentanyl (8 counts) and Trafficking in Cocaine (1 count). Collazo-Martinez was arraigned on the charges of Trafficking in Fentanyl (5 counts), Trafficking in Cocaine (1 count), Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl (1 count), and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine (1 count). The defendants are each currently being held on $250,000 cash bail and are due back in court on February 23.

The defendants were indicted by an Essex County Grand Jury in December 2021.

Both men were arrested in July following a months-long joint investigation by AG Healey’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force and partner agencies including Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team (CINRET) North and the AG’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration Manchester, NH District Office. The investigation culminated with a July takedown of the drug trafficking operation.

Authorities allege Peguero sold a cumulative total of approximately 280 grams of fentanyl on seven different occasions to an undercover officer and that Martinez sold a cumulative total of approximately 108 grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer on four different occasions. During the execution of a search warrant at the Lawrence apartment the defendants shared, authorities seized approximately 150 grams fentanyl, 5000 grams of lactose, a cutting agent often mixed with fentanyl to create a greater volume of the illegal opioid, approximately 50 grams of cocaine, a drug press used for packaging, and over $4,000 in cash.

These charges are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AG Healey’s Office has prioritized combatting the opioid crisis and has been working closely with federal, state and local partners to fight illegal drug trafficking throughout New England. The AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force was created in 2016 using a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services Anti-Heroin Task Force and has since been strengthened with a nearly $3 million grant in 2018, a $2.6 million grant in 2019, and a $3.8 million grant in 2021, which have expanded ongoing multistate and cross-jurisdictional investigations.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Lynn Brennan, of AG Healey’s Enterprise, Major and Cyber Crimes Division.

###