Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,074 in the last 365 days.

Statement on federal No Discharge Zone decision

Department of Ecology News Release - Feb. 15, 2022

Updated: Feb. 15, 2022

Olympia – 

Washington Department of Ecology Director Laura Watson issued the following statement on the U.S. District Court, District of Columbia's Feb. 15 decision upholding a No Discharge Zone for Puget Sound:

Today’s federal court ruling upholding the No Discharge Zone for Puget Sound is a victory for Washington’s environment. Preventing vessels from releasing sewage into the sound is a commonsense step to protect water quality, and it gives Puget Sound the same protections as more than 90 other water bodies across the country. Since the No Discharge Zone was approved in 2018, more than 650 acres of shellfish beds have reopened in Puget Sound. That's terrific progress, and we are continuing to work with commercial and recreational boaters to build on that success.

You just read:

Statement on federal No Discharge Zone decision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.