The Conservakids Launches New Children’s Book Series

Raise Kids Who Love America!

/EIN News/ -- The Woodlands, TX, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Conservakids, a company that produces and sells books to teach children about conservative values, is launching their new book series. Three different titles are now available for purchase including, Home of the Brave, Taste of Freedom, and The Land of Opportunity. All three books feature original stories written by staff members from The Conservakids organization and are illustrated by an award-winning artist.

The Daily Wire’s host, Ben Shapiro, a well-known conservative commentator, spoke on the books recently saying, “The books are beautifully illustrated, really well-written, and they have values that you will feel comfortable sharing with your children…Conservakids is the way that you can teach your kids about the stuff that matters.”

This series includes three books that are designed to introduce kids to bedrock American values. They seek to instill patriotism and do not engage in political topics that are inappropriate for young children. These are original stories that reinforce conservative values, with a nod to American history.

The fun illustrations and engaging text of these books will help you teach children the ideals that have enabled the United States to become an exceptional nation. In Home of the Brave, the Conservakids learn why courage matters, even in the small things, as they see a sweeping display of bravery throughout American history. Taste of Freedom is a fun, family story about a weekend of Grandma’s home-cooking and homespun wisdom, served with a big slice of freedom! In The Land of Opportunity, they find out how a little risk and a lot of hard work can lead to success, and ultimately, gratitude.

Order your copies today! For more information on The Conservakids’ new books series, please visit www.theconservakids.com.

Contact Info:
Name: The Conservakids
Email: Send Email
Organization: The Conservakids
Address: 25700 I-45 Suite 400 The Woodlands, TX 77386
Phone: 832-559-2129
Website: https://theconservakids.com


