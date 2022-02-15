Epic Elephants Squad with its new Free-To-Mint NFT Collection Supports Endangered Elephant Charities

Epic Elephant Squad Helps Protect Elephants.

/EIN News/ -- Paris, France, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready to join the $40 billion non-fungible token (NFT) market and help endangered animals? Introducing the Epic Elephant Squad, a new NFT collection dedicated to building community and raising money for animal charities. Epic Elephants will be free to mint on the ETH blockchain, and “adopting” an Epic Elephant gives its clients access to incredible benefits as a member of the Epic Elephant Squad—users only pay gas fees! Users can get in on NFTs while knowing contributing to a worthy cause, supporting elephants and their habitats while they buy and sell their unique NFT collectibles!

Here’s the metaphorical backstory that makes Epic Elephants so special: This group of heroic elephants protect their fellow animals with strength and endurance, awarded with the title Epic Elephants. That’s why 20% of the revenue of secondary market royalties will be donated to animal foundations voted on by the Epic Elephant community. Plus, the Epic Elephant Squad comes with exclusive benefits in a tight-knit and supportive group, joined with the goal of helping endangered elephants.

Created by live painter, performer and NFT artist and collector BARTEU, there are 4,000 Epic Elephants with more than 140 traits available free to mint on Feb. 22, 2022. These remarkable works of art have been patiently designed, and each Epic Elephant is unique—but some are rarer than the rest. From snapback hats to laser eyes, from gold skin to cyborg, each Epic Elephant attribute has a rarity score, building up to give each Elephant its own rarity score and overall rarity tier.

“The NFT market is ultra-hot, but the most incredible part of this is the ability to build a strong community with shared values,” said Epic Elephant creator and artist BARTEU. “The elephant is a revered creature in so many cultures and represents strength, protection, wisdom, and good luck, making them the perfect creation for a community who wants to give back.”

Starting Feb. 22, 2022, Epic Elephants will be available for free minting on epicelephantsnft.com. Each person is allowed to mint up to five Epic Elephants. Once minted, the minter will see a placeholder image on OpenSea. Once the collection sells out, those placeholder images will update to reveal each minter’s unique Epic Elephant. Members of the Squad will be rewarded with airdrops, giveaways and increasing prize pools. Plus, they’ll be able to vote on the animal charity that will receive the donation.

Even more utilities will be revealed to Epic Elephant Squad members after the first minting. With a full roadmap, the project expects new collections through the next two years to expand to other endangered species and with benefits to original Epic minters, giving incredible long-term value.

The Epic Elephant Whitelist is now open, allowing access 24 hours before the public minting time. Join the Epic Elephant Discord for sneak peeks, rules, giveaway opportunities, roadmap and all the info users need to join the community. Also check out the Epic Elephants website and the official @EpicElephants Twitter.

Contact Info:

Name: Filippo Citterio

Email: Send Email

Organization: Epic Elephants Squad

Phone: +33 0772341480

Website: https://epicelephantsnft.com/