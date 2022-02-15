Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Winner and Mother of Four, Saves Lives From Distracted Driving

Cynthia Williams Teach 2 Live Teach 2 Drive Tour The Christopher Allen Williams Foundation

MORROW, GA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cynthia Williams is on a mission to save lives. Out of the pain she endured because of her son’s passing, a movement was born. This single mother of four traded in her tears for a trumpet, sounding the alarm and garnering support for the two non-profit organizations she founded, Love From Afar: The Christopher Allen Williams Foundation, and P.A.D.D. (Parents Against Distracted Driving). According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), texting while driving is six times more dangerous than driving under the influence of alcohol. Ms. Williams is holding up the banner to make drivers aware of the reality of these dire statistics. A split second of unfocused driving can be disastrous and cause unrepairable harm and grief.

On March 11, 2022, Love From Afar: The Christopher Allen Williams Foundation is sponsoring an event: 2022 Angel of Love Casino Fund “Tux & Pearls” Comedy Show at Thunder Tower Harley Davidson, 1384 Southlake Pkwy in Morrow, GA 30260 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Comedians Nav Greene and Double D will be the hosts. There will also be presentations by a list of notable speakers. The event is a fundraiser for their annual health and safety fair scheduled for two cities in April to celebrate National Distracted Driving month. The first will take place in Milwaukee, WI on April 2, 2022 and the second in Decatur, GA on April 9, 2022. This highly successful endeavor has been observed for the last 10 years and has drawn well over 500 motor cyclists. The culmination of each event is a Multicultural Unity Motorcycle Ride against Distracted Driving.

The primary focus of Love From Afar: The Christopher Allen Williams Foundation, which has received thirteen proclamations and citations from mayors and senators across the country, is to teach individuals and communities the proper way to grieve. By bringing families together that are struggling through a time of bereavement or a life-changing tragedy, the healing process can begin. Through partnerships and the galvanizing of friends, victims can realize they are not alone.

Ms. Williams has a message for those families who are suffering: “I am determined to exercise learned morals and values in our communities to ensure a positive future for young adults. I did not allow my pain to silence or hinder me. My hope is that, if you were affected by loss like me, you too can overcome with victory!”

For more information, please contact Cynthia Williams: Phone: 470-868-8445 or Email: director@lovefromafar.org or Website: www.lovefromafar.org