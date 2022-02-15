Statues.Com to Honor 24 Celebrated Women Worldwide in 2-Year Campaign with White and Bronze Bonded Marble Busts
The “SculptHER” Collection will pay tribute to remarkable women who shaped history in countries throughout the world.
The 'SculptHER Collection, Telling Her Story Through Sculpture,' pays homage to acclaimed women who changed the world with their prodigious contributions [across several] fields.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning in March – commemorating Women’s History Month – Statues.Com, a sculpting studio that offers commissioned marble and bronze art sculpture services online, will unveil one remarkable woman every month for two years in a 7-inch statue for the “SculptHER” collection.
— Victoria Karpos, Vice President at Statues.Com
The “SculptHER Collection, Telling Her Story Through Sculpture,” pays homage to acclaimed women who changed the world with their prodigious contributions in the fields of science, civil rights, human rights, journalism, archeology, astronomy, aviation, the arts, sports, education, and much more.
“After our ‘Where Are The Women, Shaping Women’s History Through Sculpture,’ initiative, we knew it was time to continue on with our series by sharing stories of more remarkable women whose accomplishments changed our world for the better,” says Paraskevi (Evi) Karpos, Project Coordinator for the SculptHer Collection, at Statues.Com. “So, in 2022, we have chosen 24 women who will be realized in sculptural 7-inch busts.”
Statues.Com will present one of these women in white and bronze bonded marble bust each month beginning this March, which marks Women’s History Month, and continue for another 23 months.
Their statues will be available for sale on Etsy.com and at the Statues.Com website.
“Each month we will unveil a bust in their likeness and speak to their unimaginable strengths, their bravery, determination, and unrelenting passions,” says Victoria Karpos, Vice President of Statues.Com.
About Statues.Com
Statues.Com was the first custom sculpting studio to offer commissioned marble and bronze art sculpture services online. Over the years our business has evolved to include clients from all over the globe.
We combine detail-oriented project coordinators and the latest technology with highly skilled artisans and sculptors – all coming together to bring your vision to life before your eyes.
With over 25 years in the industry, we offer a personalized experience, white-glove service, and a team that prides itself in creating a true work of art.
Statues.Com is a family business that has been “shaping history through sculpture for over 25 years”, says CEO President Vasilios Karpos.
