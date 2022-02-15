The global lab automation market to expand at a CAGR of over 7% until 2031, by Growing Demand of Precision-Based Diagnostics and Medicine delivery

Lab Automation Market By Product (Equipment, Microplate Readers, Software & Informatics), By Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Proteomics Solutions), & Region - Forecast to 2021-2031

According to the Fact.MR report, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Lab automation market is poised to experience significant gains, posting a CAGR exceeding 7% through 2031. Increasing number of grants disbursed to facilitate advanced drug development & clinical diagnostic research is responsible for bulk of the market's growth.



“Growing irregularities in quality diagnosis & drug development due to high error margins are prompting healthcare providers to invest in the most contemporary lab automation solutions, driving market growth,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

In its new study, consulting firm Fact.MR offers insights about key factors driving demand for lab automation. The report tracks the global sales of lab automation equipment and software in 20+ high-growth markets, along with analyzing the impact COVID-19 has had on the healthcare market in general, and demand for lab automation in particular.

Competitive Landscape of Lab Automation Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Hudson Robotics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Hamilton Robotics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, bioMerieux SA, Becton Dickinson & Company, Qiagen NV, Danaher Corporation, and Hudson Robotics are some prominent lab automation equipment and software providers profiled in Fact.MR’s report.

R&D Expenditure in the Pharmaceutical Industry Driving Growth of Lab Automation Market

According to the Institute for Human Data Science, in 2019, patients around the world received around 1.8 trillion days of therapy, averaging 234 days per person.

For instance, the EU Commission, in March 2021, advanced a grant to eTheRNA Immunotherapies, to accelerate the development of a novel and potentially best-in-class therapeutic mRNA cancer vaccine to treat recurrent HPV16+ head and neck cancers. The grant amounted to € 6.9 million.

It further estimates that global medicine spending is expected to increase between 2% - 5% annually, exceeding US$ 1 trillion by 2024. While the United States is expected to account for over half of global pharmaceutical industry revenue, key emerging economies, especially India and China, are expected to emerge as the frontrunners of the industry over the coming years, with prolific advances already becoming evident.

Key Segments Covered in the Lab Automation Market

Product

Equipment

Automated Workstations

Automated Liquid Handling

Automated Integrated Workstations

Pipetting Systems

Reagent Dispensers

Microplate Washers

Microplate Readers

Multi-mode Microplate Readers

Single-mode Microplate Readers

Automated ELISA Systems

Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems

Software & Informatics

Workstation/Unit Automation Software

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

Electronic Laboratory Notebook

Scientific Data Management System

Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Genomics Solutions

Proteomics Solutions

Regional Analysis of Lab Automation Market

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are the major regions considered for the study of the Lab Automation market.

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Owing to the presence of large pharmaceutical companies, increasing investment in drug discovery and genomics market.

The United States is the largest market for biopharmaceuticals, accounting for nearly a third of the global market.

Furthermore, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA) says that U.S. firms conduct 50% of the global R&D in pharmaceuticals, amounting to US$ 75 billion.

As of 2015, the industry generated over US$ 1.3 trillion in economic output, representing 4% of total revenue.

Furthermore, the U.S. has one of the world’s most supportive domestic environments for the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals, with minimal market barriers.

Key Takeaways from Lab Automation Market Study

By product, demand for integrated automated workstations to expand at a rapid pace

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry experiencing major uptake of lab automation systems

By application, drug discovery and clinical diagnostics to collectively capture a lucrative share

Voluminous biopharmaceuticals manufacturing to elevate lab automation deployment across the U.S.

The U.K. to generate fresh revenue ecosystems amid high reliance on in vitro diagnostics

Growing R&D initiatives by government and non-governmental entities bolstering France and Germany’s growth prospects

India and China to emerge as lucrative hotspots amid increasing need to offset asymmetries in efficient lab testing mechanisms



