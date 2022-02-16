Submit Release
EMPLOYEE EYE SCAN TO IDENTIFY IMPAIRMENT DUE TO DRUGS, FATIGUE. OR SLEEP DISORDER

THE EYES ARE A WINDOW INTO THE WORKINGS OF THE BRAIN

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zxerex Corporation Introduces ZXEREX Safe™, a rapid non-invasive screening test to detect employee impairment caused by drugs (Marijuana), fatigue, or sleep deprivation. The technology was developed by scientists at Arizona State University and the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix. The science has been validated in human studies in a variety of neurological conditions including fatigue.

Zxerex has sponsored research at SUNY Downstate Medical Center to determine the effects of Marijuana on the centers of the human brain that control eye movement and since, has furthered the development of a unique biosignature of marijuana intoxication. Additional studies are underway at another major medical institution to develop a similar biomarker for opioids.

ZXEREX Safe™ is a patented screening technology that rapidly detects changes consistent with temporary neurological impairment. The screening test takes less than two minutes and is ideally suited for the workplace where it can be used by HR and safety personnel as often as desired.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) reported 55% more industrial accidents, 85% more injuries, and 75% greater absenteeism among employees who tested positive for Marijuana compared to those who tested negative. As to the other causes of impairment, the National Safety Council (NSC) found that a typical employer with 1,000 employees can expect to experience more than $1 million lost to fatigue each year: $272,000 due to absenteeism and $776,000 due to presenteeism (being on the job but not being fully functional). An additional $536,000 in healthcare costs could be avoided with the optimization of employee sleep health. Though COVID-19 remains a current challenge in the workplace, impairment continues to be an important issue for employers. The NSC urges the adoption of safety programs and policies for an impairment-free workplace that includes drugs, alcohol, fatigue, sleep disorders, and stress.

When combined with an employer’s internal safety program, ZXEREX Safe™ helps to reduce workplace injuries, casualty losses, and absenteeism, while increasing overall productivity.
As an objective indicator of impairment, it also serves as a deterrent to showing up impaired or becoming impaired on the job.

Zxerex seeks to help employers create an impairment-free workplace - a key step in preventing death or injury and mitigating against the economic impact of such events. Please visit our website to learn how your company can participate.

For more information, visit ZXEREX CORPORATION at http://www.zxerex.com.

