Breaking Barriers for a Brighter Future: ConstructReach Launches New ‘iReach’ Podcast
Weekly episodes will provide a forum for important discussions on diversity, inclusion and a sustainable future for the construction industry workforce.
Listeners can tune in to conversations with leaders and industry experts that are working tirelessly to break barriers and lay the groundwork for a brighter, more equitable future in construction.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConstructReach, a construction industry workforce development initiative and consultancy, will release the first episode of iReach, the ConstructReach Podcast on February 22, 2022, marking the launch of the new weekly series and the company’s first podcast. Hosted by Founder and CEO Paul Robinson, episodes will hone in on important topics and challenges surrounding the construction industry and feature insights from some of the brightest minds in the field. With this new endeavor, ConstructReach hopes to reach key stakeholders around the world and invite them to be part of pivotal conversations within a continuously evolving industry.
— Paul Robinson, Founder and CEO of ConstructReach
Since 2018, ConstructReach has served as a thought leader and initiator of thought-provoking dialogue surrounding diversity, inclusion, and economic stability in construction. Founded on a mission to empower and rebuild an industry, ConstructReach connects diverse student populations with potential employers, creating pathways to a sustainable future and filling the jobs pipeline with much needed talent. With the launch of iReach, the company continues to add to its growing list of resources and initiatives, which includes the ConstructReach Social Network, an online community and job board, and national “I Built This” events which have united hundreds of students, brands, and general contractors throughout the nation, providing hands-on experience for students and information on career opportunities in construction.
“We are so excited to finally share iReach with the communities that ConstructReach has touched and with those impacting and working in the industry worldwide,” said Paul Robinson. “Every week, listeners can tune in to conversations with leaders and industry experts that are working tirelessly to break barriers and lay the groundwork for a brighter, more equitable future in construction.”
For the month of March, episode topics and discussions will center around the theme of “Building Community.” Upcoming guests include Steve Makredes, Vice President of Construction at the Target Corporation, and Kennoshia Fullilove, Construction Laborer at Engelsma Construction Inc., among other bright minds who work for general contractors, large brands, associations, and education institutions. Other outlined themes and topics for discussion on iReach include:
-Building and promoting inclusive cultures
-Construction opportunities in 2022 and beyond
-Paving the way for future generations
-Staying socially aware as a company and/or brand
-Success stories within the industry
-Career development best practices
-The ins and outs of resumes and job descriptions
-Creating and implementing DEI initiatives
-Investing in training plans and programs
-Networking and pipeline development
-Industry innovation and much more
Episodes will air weekly on Tuesdays and will be available to stream and download across multiple platforms including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
For more information on iReach, the ConstructReach Podcast or to suggest a topic or question for Paul to address on the show, visit the iReach page at www.constructreach.com.
About ConstructReach
Founded in May 2018, ConstructReach is a construction industry workforce development initiative and consultancy that seeks to increase the visibility of the construction industry by educating students about career opportunities within construction, connecting general contractors to interns, employees, and internship curriculum, and creating content, experiences, and a social network to expose a diverse population to sustainable construction careers. Over half of the skilled construction labor force is nearing retirement age and fewer students, especially from diverse backgrounds, are pursuing a construction career. ConstructReach works with students, educators, high school counselors, large brands, and general contractors throughout the country to ensure they have the information and connections they need to facilitate the long-term longevity of a new, more diverse construction industry. ConstructReach started efforts with more than 100 general contractors throughout the United States, but is currently adding additional general contractors, expanding companies, educators, and students to its network.
