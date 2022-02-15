Submit Release
Hatchery Supported Trout Waters Close for Stocking March 1 - April 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (Feb. 15, 2022) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will close approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to fishing at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28 and reopen them at 7 a.m. on April 2.

While fishing is closed, Wildlife Commission staff will stock the designated waters, which are marked by green-and-white signs, in preparation for opening day.

Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are stocked at frequent intervals March through June annually.  In 2022, Wildlife Commission personnel will stock approximately 964,000 trout — 96% of which will be at least 10 inches in length, with the other 4% exceeding 14 inches in length.

Anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit or bait restriction. These waters will remain open until Feb. 28, 2023.

View the hatchery trout stocking schedule here.

