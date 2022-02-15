Sports League Software Market Size to hit $907.25 Mn, Globally by 2027 at 6.4% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Sports League Software Market Share is emerging with 6.4% of CAGR, fueled by Trend of Digital Transformation in Sports Industry by 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on "Sports League Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Deployment (Cloud-Based and On-premises) and Application (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises)," the market was valued at US$ 556.60 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 907.25 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Size Value in - US$ 556.60 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by - US$ 907.25 Million by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 6.4% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period - 2020-2027

Base Year - 2020

No. of Pages - 137

No. Tables - 56

No. of Charts & Figures - 70

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Deployment and Application and Geography

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Sports League Software Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011846

Europe is a crucial region for the growth of the sports league software market during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of companies investing in advanced sports league software. The region is characterized by the presence of well-developed nations such as Germany, the UK, and France, which are the key markets for the adoption and growth of sports league software. APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region with an impressive CAGR of 8.1% during 2020–2027. APAC comprises various developing economies such as China, India, and several southeast countries. The rising popularity of various sports, economic growth, the surge in the number of Internet-accessible devices, and growing number of sports clubs and leagues are the major factors that are anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for sports league software market players in APAC.

Impact of COVID-19 on Sports League Software Market

As per the latest WHO situation report dated 9th August 2020, the overall COVID-19 confirmed cases in the Asia Pacific region crossed 2.96 million with more than 61,000 deaths. Mobility restrictions, cancellation/postponement of various big sports events such as Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and restrictions on group/sports activities due to COVID-19 outbreak have affected the overall sports industry in this region. The COVID-19 outbreak has also adversely impacted the overall competitiveness, job market, and economic growth of many countries in the region.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Sports League Software Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00011846?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10051

High Adoption among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Presently, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which include national and local governing bodies, clubs, leagues and individual users held a substantial share of the sports league software market owing to the emergence of a large number of such organizations at national, state, and local levels in all the major geographic regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Hence, it is also anticipated to be the fastest growing application segment in the global sports league software market from 2020 to 2027. On a global level, SMEs are increasingly moving towards digital transformation to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs by utilizing solutions such as sports league software. Hence, SMEs offer a huge growth opportunity for players operating in the global sports league software market. In order to tap this potential segment, companies are investing in marketing activities to spread awareness and generate interest regarding the potential benefits of using sports league software solutions. Various key companies such as Jersey Watch, ENJORE Srl, LeagueRepublic, Logismico LLC (TeamTracky), PlayyOn, Inc. are offering cloud-based/web-based sports league software solutions/plans at affordable prices for small and medium sized organizations. Hence, the rising trend of digitalization among SMEs to improve operational workflow and reduce costs coupled with availability of a large number of sports league software solutions is expected to fuel the adoption of sports league software solutions among SMEs and thus provide growth opportunities to the players during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Order a Copy of Sports League Software Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2027 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011846

Strategic Insights:

The players operating in the Sports League Software market focus on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In Feb 2020, Stack Sports has collaborated with Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association (MYSA) that leverage the US Soccer Connect platform for its state, league, and club management. Both organizations are highly focused on supporting the members of MYSA in order to make soccer easy for administrators, volunteers, coaches, and parents.

In Jan 2019, SportsEngine, Inc. has collaborated with Ohio Soccer Association North. The company served as the official provider of Ohio North’s comprehensive Player Safety Program that comprises background screening and sexual abuse awareness and prevention training.

Browse Related Reports:

Sports Technology Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/sports-technology-market

Sports Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/sports-management-software-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/sports-league-software-market

More Research: https://energysiren.co.ke/author/theinsightpartners/