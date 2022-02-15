Betaine Market to Garner $ 5,110.0 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.1% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Surge in demand by the food and beverages industry is projected to escalate the betaine market at a CAGR of 5.1%

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest market study on “Global Betaine Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Synthetic Betaine, Natural Betaine); Form (Betaine Anhydrous, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Others); Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetics, Detergents, Others)”, The global betaine market in the food and beverages segment is accounted to US$ 3,312.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,110.0 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The presence of betaine in the sports drink helps improve the metabolism in the body that results in increased athlete performance. Betaine helps in increasing the anaerobic power by approximately 5.5% and helps in improving the performance by elevating the intramuscular creatine stores, protects the muscle cells from stress-induced damage and also helps in increasing the muscle strength. Betaine is present in foods in varying amounts that are associated with osmotic stress and growing conditions. Betaine has been proven to be successful in favoring the heart, kidney, liver and in DNA methylation of the body.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Betaine Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food and feed processing is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries worldwide, and disturbed operations in the country are affecting several businesses from all other countries dependent on its manufacturing sector. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the Betaine market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

The betaine market, based on type, is segmented into synthetic and natural. The synthetic segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, and the market for the natural segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There is a surge in demand for the synthetic betaine, which is utilized in personal care product, due to its water retention as well as moisturizing properties. Betaine is further utilized as a surfactant mainly in the cosmetic industry, owing to its water holding capacity. Nowadays, betaine is quite available as betaine hydrochloride form used for synthetic products in several applications. The key source from where betaine anhydrate extracted is sugar beet. Betaine is also an important ingredient for the broiler farming for broiler nutrition.

The betaine market, based on form, is segmented into betaine anhydrous, cocamidopropyl betaine, and others. The cocamidopropyl betaine segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. Cocamidopropyl betaine is known as a synthetic surfactant mainly derived from coconut oil also from dimethylaminopropylamine. It is basically a viscous and pale-yellow transparent liquid which is utilized as a surfactant in products like shampoos & hand soaps, shaving cream, makeup removers, body washes, and even in cosmetics as a thickener and emulsifying agent, and it is used to reduce irritation in these products. This substance is utilized to create rich, thick lather mainly in foaming products. It further softens hair also reduce static in conditioners. It further serves as an antistatic agent mainly in hair conditioners. Cocamidopropyl betaine can be bio-based or synthetic, however both are considered safe for utilized in cosmetic products.



Betaine Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BASF SE, American Crystal Sugar Company, AMINO GmbH, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation, Solvay SA, Stepan Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, Weifang (shangha) Sunwin Chemicals Co., Ltd are the leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

