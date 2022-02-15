Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Revenue to Cross US$ 7,793.83 million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Advanced Wound Care Dressings Segment to Hold Largest Market Share by Type During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on “Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Ulcer Type, and End-User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 7,793.83 million by 2028 from US$ 4,279.65 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth.

Diabetic foot ulcer is a frequent complication in diabetic patients, and it may lead to leg amputation. Diabetes patients, who rely on insulin as a part of diabetes therapy, are at a higher risk of developing a foot ulcer. Diabetic foot ulcers can also affect patients who have diabetes-related kidney, skin, or heart disease, as well as obesity. Also, people who consume alcohol have a higher risk of developing the diabetic foot ulcer. The growth of the diabetic foot ulcer marketis attributed to the factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes and related chronic wounds and rising geriatric population. However, the high cost of advanced wound care treatments hinders the market growth.

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Related Chronic Wounds

Depending on time taken to heal, wounds can be classified as acute and chronic. Diabetes has emerged as one of the most impactful health emergencies of the world in the 21st century. As per the National Diabetes Statistics Report 2020, ~34.2 million people in the US have diabetes, and the diabetic population accounts for ~10.5% of the overall US population. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of people with diabetes in North America was ~46 million in 2017, and it is expected to reach 62 million by 2045, with the disease prevalence of ~35% during 2018–2045. Diabetes affects many parts of the body, particularly the feet. Diabetic foot ulcers are sores developed on feet; they can also develop from seemingly trivial injuries to the feet. Diabetic foot ulcers are the common causes of amputation due to diabetes. According to a report published in the International Journal of Endocrinology in 2017, ~15–25% of patients with diabetes are susceptible to foot ulcers during their lifetime. The risk of developing diabetic foot ulcers in patients diagnosed with diabetes is anticipated to be ~2%; however, in patients with a previous history of foot ulceration, this risk is expected to increase to 17–60% over the next three years. ~20% of hospital admissions in people with diabetes are because of foot ulcers.

Based on end user, the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and home care. In 2020, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market. Also, the market for the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years owing to the availability of diabetologist, plastic surgeon, and other respective professionals in hospitals who take care of diabetic foot patients.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ConvaTec Inc; 3M Company (Acelity L.P. Inc.); Coloplast A/S; Smith & Nephew plc; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Medline Industries, Inc; Cardinal Health Inc; Organogenesis Holdings Inc; Mölnlycke Health Care; MiMedx Group, Inc; Kerecis hf; and URGO are among the leading companies operating in the diabetic foot ulcer market.

The diabetic foot ulcer treatment market, by ulcer type, is segmented into neuropathic ulcers, ischemic ulcers, and neuro-ischemic ulcers. In 2020, the neuropathic ulcers segment held the largest share of the market, and the market for the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years.

