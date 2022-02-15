Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Size Worth $540.84 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The behavioral rehabilitation market size is expected to grow from $350.63 million in 2021 to $540.84 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021 to 2028.

The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Treatment (Drugs, Counselling, and Therapy Services), Application (Anxiety Disorders, Mood Disorders, Substance Abuse Disorders, Personality Disorders, and Attention Deficit Disorders), Healthcare Setting (Outpatient Behavioral Rehabilitation, Inpatient Behavioral Rehabilitation, and Residential Behavioral Rehabilitation)". The behavioral rehabilitation market growth is driven by the increase in the prevalence of behavioral disorders, easy availability of behavioral rehabilitation therapies, and rise in the number of product launches. In 2021, the counseling therapy services segment accounted for the highest share, moreover, the same segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021 to 2028.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 350.63 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 540.84 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 183 No. Tables 139 No. of Charts & Figures 77 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Treatment, Application, Healthcare Setting Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Behavioral Rehabilitation Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Acadia Healthcare and American Addiction Centers have implemented various inorganic developments that led to dynamic improvements in the market. Several companies are implementing organic strategies such as products launch and expansions. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were partnerships and collaborations. These growth strategies have aided the market players in expanding their businesses and enhancing their geographical presence. Additionally, growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships help the companies strengthen their customer base and increase the product portfolio.





In December 2021, the FDA approved Caplyta (lumateperone), a drug developed by Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., to treat people with depressive episodes connected to bipolar I or II disorder.

In March 2020, Somryst, a prescription digital therapeutic for treating adults with chronic insomnia, was approved by the FDA. Somryst provides digital cognitive behavioral therapy for people suffering from sleeplessness.

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market: Key Insights – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak severely impacted the world, increasing individuals' stress and anxiety levels substantially. Belgian Health Minister Maggie De Block has acknowledged the possibility of a mental health crisis in Europe. The countries in Europe are actively focused on improving the population's mental health. There has been a rise in the prevalence of mental disorders. In addition, about 21% of adults experienced some form of depression in early 2021, which has increased by 19% since November 2020.

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market: Segmental Overview

Based on the healthcare setting, the behavioral rehabilitation market is segmented into outpatient behavioral rehabilitation, inpatient behavioral rehabilitation, and residential behavioral rehabilitation. The outpatient behavioral rehabilitation segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The outpatient treatment centers segment accounts for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to patients' high preference for outpatient treatment centers.





As per the National Institute on drug abuse, treatment outcomes improve with longer periods of care. Therefore, patients prefer outpatient treatment centers as they are less expensive, provide increased access to support, and offer flexible treatment options. Outpatient treatment varies in the types and intensity of the services offered. Such treatment costs less and is more suitable for people with jobs. Outpatient recovery programs usually require visiting a local treatment center 10–12 hours a week. These sessions focus on drug abuse education, individual and group counseling, and behavioral therapy to cope with various mental and psychiatric disorders. Patients with mild-to-moderate drug withdrawal symptoms find outpatient detoxification a reasonable alternative to residential detox.

















