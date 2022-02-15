AEA Salicylic Acid Market Size to Reach $553.8 Million by 2030 | CAGR: 7.3%: AMR

Increase in demand from the preserved food & beverage industry and growing inclination toward personal care products drive the growth of the AEA salicyclic acid market. Closure of saloons and beauty parlors, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic, gave way to rise in online sales of cosmetic products. This, in turn increased the demand for salicyclic acid from the personal care industry, thereby impacting the AEA salicyclic acid market positively.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the AEA salicyclic acid market was estimated at $274.5 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $553.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in demand from the preserved food & beverage industry and growing inclination toward personal care products drive the growth of the AEA salicyclic acid market. On the other hand, rising consumer awareness about the harmful effects of products restrains the growth to some extent. However, high adoption of salicylic acid in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics sector and surge in demand for aspirin drugs are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

Closure of saloons and beauty parlors, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic, gave way to rise in online sales of cosmetic products. This, in turn increased the demand for salicyclic acid from the personal care industry, thereby impacting the AEA salicyclic acid market positively.

This trend is quite likely to continue post pandemic as well.

The AEA salicyclic acid market is analyzed across application and region. Based on application, the pharmaceutical segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than three-fourths of the total market. The skin care segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering around half of the total market. The market across Latin America, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.7% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and Africa.

The key market players analyzed in the AEA salicyclic acid market report include Avonchem Limited, Wego Chemical Group, J.M. Loveridge Limited, Reagents, Novacyl, Alfa Aesar, Midas Pharma GmbH, Solvay Merck KGaA. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

