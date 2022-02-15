E2SOL Principal, Anthony Baro on bringing efficient energy and power producing solutions to property asset holders

Anthony Baro, Principal, E2SOL

CEOCFO Magazine interviews E2SOL Principal, Anthony Baro on leveraging renewable energy power generations

PROVIDENCE, RI, US, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Anthony Baro, Principal of Providence, RI-based E2SOL, offering efficient energy and power producing solutions for property assets.

“E2SOL will work with you to unleash the value of your current property and enhance your financial potential of that property,” said Mr. Baro during the interview. When asked by CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse how E2SOL transforms underutilized customer assets through power innovation, Mr. Baro said, “Many real estate property assets have brick and mortar buildings that have many underutilized assets. These underutilized assets are classified basically in the form of empty building roofs, open space over a parking area or unbuildable land on the premises.”

Mr. Baro continues, “We offer to convert this underutilized asset into revenue-producing assets by leveraging renewable energy power generations which can be monetized in the local utility market.”

In the interview, Mr. Baro explained what types of businesses and properties they would work with, “Basically, any commercial property that has a brick-and-mortar building or any sporting facility like golf courses that have open exposure real estate spaces, shopping centers, manufacturing sites, it applies to all sectors of the industry.” Mr. Baro added, “One example here in Rhode Island, we have several golf courses and we have been fortunate to develop one golf course which translated to three additional referrals for us. It is a public golf course with open areas and in particular there is an area that is non-buildable, and we actually leveraged that area to install a dual access tracking facility to generate solar power that actually is used to offset 100% of the electricity demand of the facility, therefore allowing the customer to save significant electrical operating expenses. In addition to that, we helped that customer receive a cash grant payment from the State Economic Development Agency. In addition, we facilitated the allowance of another significant cash payment from the US Farm Energy Program. Roughly 50% of the cost of the project was subsidized by hard cash grant payments, plus 26% federal income tax credits from the federal government and 100% accelerated capital depreciation incentives from the government. As you can see it is a very financially profitable endeavor for this customer.”

When asked if they only look to do projects in the New England area, Mr. Baro replied, “We have offices and headquarters here in Providence, Rhode Island. We have offices in southern Massachusetts, we have another office in Palm Beach, Florida, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and we are fielding projects nationwide including California.”

Explaining the return on investment and how long a customer would have to wait for a payback, Mr. Baro told CEOCFO, "If they fund the development program themselves the actual investment payback is just under three years. The return-on-investment average is just around 10%+ a year for 25 years. The customers have the option to either continue to pay their hard-earned income to the local utilities which actually goes to profit someone else, or they could generate their own power and create an annuity stream of funding for their operations.”

As to whether there are any new innovations E2SOL has brought to the market, “We rolled out a new innovation called Power Docks and Power Docks is basically converting traditional floating docks at Marinas into walkable full-power microgrid facilities. Those floating docks will be able to generate, store and distribute onsite power especially for marina customers that are going to be experiencing their customers in the pleasure boating market, coming in with electric boats that need recharging, as well as customers in the parking lot that are going to need electric vehicle recharging, so their demand for electricity is just going to increase,” said Mr. Baro.

Asked if they contract out the work of do the projects themselves, Mr. Baro went on to say, "We do all engineering, permitting, construction, installation, and commissioning with professionals in-house. Those projects outside of the state we project manage with in-house resources. We partner with local licensed electricians to work under our team on behalf of our projects.”

