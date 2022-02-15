Digital Equity & Inclusion Funding Applications Now Being Accepted

February 15, 2022

$7 Million in Digital Equity & Inclusion Funding Available to Maryland’s Local Governments, Nonprofit Organizations, and Community-Based Organizations

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is administering two separate Digital Equity & Inclusion grant opportunities with a total funding of $7 million. One application is for digital inclusion initiatives and the other is for community/gap networks.

Connected Communities Grant Program: This grant program is designed to assist local community based organizations, non-profits, and anchor institutions in creating Gap Networks and Community Networks. Those networks are designed to address the affordability challenge many low to moderate income household’s face in subscribing to the internet.

The program provides grants of between $25,000 and $250,000 for up to 100% for the construction, deployment, expansion or continuation of community based gap networks.

Read the Connected Communities Grant Program Notice of Funding Availability for further information.

Digital Inclusion Grant Program: The Digital Inclusion grant provides funding to local jurisdictions, 501(c) entities, and community based anchor institutions to further the state’s digital inclusion efforts. This grant opportunity will fund projects directed around digital inclusion planning and implementation.

The program provides grants up to $30,000 for up to 50% of the cost for Digital Inclusion Planning, and up to $75,000 for up to 100% for the implementation, expansion or continuation of Digital Inclusion Program(s).

Read the Digital Inclusion Grant Program Notice of Funding Availability for further information.

The deadline for both grant applications is Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 11:59 PM. However, the submission may be closed earlier if and when applications exceed the total funding available. Therefore, it is highly encouraged that interested applicants apply as early as possible.

Apply for a Digital Equity grant.