North America Swine Feed Market Size, Value and Price by 2028 | North America Swine Feed Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in North America swine feed market are Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Alltech, Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Land O'Lakes, Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Novus International, Inc. (U.S.), Kent Nutrition Group, Inc. (U.S.), ForFarmers N.V. (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Lallemand Inc. (Canada) and Other key players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America swine feed market size was USD 17.38 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 17.86 billion in 2021 to USD 23.0 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.68% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights in its report titled, “North America Swine Feed Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our expert analysts, the development in the North American swine feed market is accredited to considerably surging demand for pork food items. Additionally, the demand for feed type is growing on account of the increasing admiration and acceptance of well-researched and refined feed additives that aid in augmenting the swine’s healthiness.

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Commotions and Brief Halt in Trades amid COVID-19 to Obstruct Growth

The global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced almost every industry, which serves numerous unmatched contests and prospects for the pig feed industry. Several government guidelines were inflicted in the preliminary months of the outbreak, which resulted in several businesses being momentarily closed down. The factors that impacted the market growth are constraints on public movement, scarcity in the workforce, transportation postponements, and regional border closings.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/north-america-swine-feed-market-106349

Segments:

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into starter feed, sow feed, and grower feed. The grower feed segment is projected to hold a major share in the market due to the increasing number of piglets and their high consumption. Based on additive, it is branched into vitamins, amino acids, antibiotics, enzymes, and others. In terms of form, it is classified into pellets, mash, and crumbles.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the North America Swine Feed Market Report:

Cargill, Inc. (U.S.)

Alltech, Inc. (U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Land O'Lakes, Inc. (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Novus International, Inc. (U.S.)

Kent Nutrition Group, Inc. (U.S.)

ForFarmers N.V. (Netherlands)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Report Coverage:

The research report offers an all-inclusive evaluation approach that primarily emphasizes on bringing comprehensive material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method, which further helps us to provide reliant calculations and inspect the North America swine feed market conditions specifically. Additionally, our analysts have gained admission to several global as well as locally sponsored records for offering the upgraded material for the guarantors and business specialists to capitalize only in essential zones.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in Novel Swine Feed Additives and Supplements Launch to Adhere Growth

The demand for feed additives to augment the general quality and wellbeing of pigs is progressively increasing among swine farmers. Feed additives, such as nutritional enhancements, prebiotics, and probiotics, aid in refining the quality, aesthetic, nutritive quality of the food as well as digestibility. Moreover, numerous feed ingredient manufacturers are striving toward forming inventive, supportable, and harmless feed additives to satisfy the buyer’s demand. This is expected to bolster the North America swine feed market growth.

Regional Insights:

The U.S. is responsible for the majority of the North America swine feed market share and was valued at USD 13.69 billion in 2020. This is pertaining to the animal feed and pet food manufacturing industry remaining among the fundamental industries backing in the monetary happenings in the nation.

Moreover, the demand for premium-quality pig meat is one of the prime aspects endorsing the industry growth in the nation. The rise in pork trades from Canada and the U.S. creates room for growth prospects in the market.

Browse Detailed Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/north-america-swine-feed-market-106349

Competitive Landscape:

Companies Get Involved in Partnership Strategies to Reinforce their Market Position

The fundamental players present in the market are recognized to adhere to crucial tactics to preserve their dominance in the global market. The players along with their professional consultants execute efficient strategies, such as initiating product launches, signing tactical bonds, instigating collaborations, and several similar aspects, to escalate market growth and broaden their growth opportunities across the market.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview on the Parent/Related Market Supply Chain Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Market during the North America Crisis

North America Swine Feed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Starter Feed Sow Feed Grower Feed By Additives (Value) Vitamins Amino Acids Antibiotics Enzymes Others By Form (Value) Pellets Mash Crumbles By Country (Value) U.S Canada Mexico



TOC Continued…!

Inquire Before Buying Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/north-america-swine-feed-market-106349

Industry Developments:

January 2021: Novus International, Inc. partnered with Agrivida, which is an U.S.-headquartered biotech company, to formulate original and top-quality feed products through their R&D mergers. These feed additives are predicted to present an exclusive and supportable feed solution for cattle, pigs, poultry, and others.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Swine Feed Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Starter Feed, Sow Feed, and Grower Feed), Additives (Vitamins, Amino Acids, Antibiotics, Enzymes, and Others), Form (Pellets, Mash, and Crumbles), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027

Swine Healthcare Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Vaccines, Antibiotics, Parasiticides, Feed Additives, Others), By Application (Parasitic diseases, Viral diseases, Nutrition deficiencies, Poisoning, Others), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™