Breast Imaging Market Overall Study 2022, Size, Share, Outlook and Forecast to 2028 | Hologic, General Electric, Siemens

Breast Imaging Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMI Research has released the latest version of its survey report on the Breast Imaging Market, which includes 100+ market data tables, a pie chart, graphs and figures scattered over pages. The market is currently expanding its footprint. The research study includes a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry confirmed market data, as well as a full assessment of the market. Estimates for Breast Imaging Forecast till 2028* are provided in the research study. The following are some of the important players covered in this study: Hologic, Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Gamma Medica, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Sonocine, Inc., Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc., and Dilon Technologies, Inc.

The New Tactics of Breast Imaging Market Report provides a thorough analysis of the market in terms of value, volume, CAGR, and year-over-year growth. The analysis predicts that new tools and technological development will propel business growth in the near future, by 2028.

The Breast Imaging industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Breast Imaging market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.

Moreover, the Breast Imaging report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Breast Imaging market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.

Company Profiles

• Hologic, Inc. *

• General Electric Company

• Siemens AG

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Gamma Medica, Inc.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Sonocine, Inc.

• Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

• Dilon Technologies, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Breast Imaging Market, By Technology:

Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology

Analog Mammography

Full Field Digital Mammography (FFDM)

3D Breast Tomosynthesis

Positron Emission Tomography/ Computed Tomography (PET/CT)

Molecular Breast Imaging/ Breast Specific Gamma Imaging (MBI/BSMI)

Positron Emission Mammography

Others

Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology

Breast MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

Breast Ultrasound

Optical Imaging

Automated Whole Breast Ultrasound (AWBU)

Breast Thermography

Global Breast Imaging Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

