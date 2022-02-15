Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis : Suppliers, Manufacturers & Traders | GoPro, Inc., Uvify

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

global unmanned aerial vehicle market was valued at US$ 19,365.8 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 68,983.0 Mn by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.3% between 2021 and 2028.

The report on the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

Company Profiles

· 3D Robotics * (Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financial Performance, Key Strategies, Recent Developments, Future Plans)

· AeroVironment, Inc.

· DJI

· Elbit Systems Ltd

· General Atomics

· GoPro, Inc.

· Israel Aerospace Industries

· Lockheed Martin Corporation

· Northrop Grumman Corporation

· Parrot SA

· Textron Inc.

· Boeing

· Uvify Inc

· YUNEEC

“*” marked represents similar segmentation in other categories in the respective section.

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, By Type:

• Fixed Wing Drone

• Rotary Blade Drone

• Hybrid Drone

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, By Load Capacity:

• 2KG

• 2-5 KG

• >5 KG

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, By Duration:

• <30 Minutes

• >30 Minutes

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, By Range:

• Short (<25 Kilometers)

• Long (>25 Kilometers)

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, By Application:

• Aerial Photography

• Agriculture

• Emergency and Disaster Management

• Inspection & Monitoring

• Remote Sensing & Mapping

• Wildlife Research & Preservation

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, By End User:

• Government and Defense

• Commercial

Regional Outlook:

The report on the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market demonstrates each factor grounded on regions and other parts. This report outlines the features that are impacting the request worldwide. The countries considered in the report are the Us, Canada, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and numerous further. The request has registered outstanding growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

The Study Objectives of This Report Are:

To Dissect and Study the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption, Status (2013-2017) And Forecast (2021-2026);

Focuses on The Key Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Manufacturers, To Study the Capacity, Production, Value, Market Share and Development Plans in Future.

Focuses on The Global Key Manufacturers, To Define, Describe and Dissect the Market Competition Landscape, Swot Analysis.

To Define, Describe and Forecast the Request by Type, Operation and Region.

To Dissect the Global and Crucial Regions Request Implicit and Advantage, Occasion and Challenge, Conditions and Pitfalls.

To Identify Significant Trends and Factors Driving or Inhibiting the Request Growth.

To Dissect the Openings in The Request for Stakeholders by Relating the High Growth Parts.

To Strategically Dissect Each Submarket with Respect to Individual Growth Trend and Their Donation to The Request

To Dissect Competitive Developments Similar as Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches, And Accessions in The Request



