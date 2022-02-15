Near Infrared Medical Imaging Market Analysis 2022: Industry Insights, Trends, and Forecast to 2028 | Bruker Corporation

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMI Research has released the latest version of its survey report on the Near Infrared Medical Imaging Market, which includes 100+ market data tables, a pie chart, graphs and figures scattered over pages. The market is currently expanding its footprint. The research study includes a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry confirmed market data, as well as a full assessment of the market. Estimates for Near Infrared Medical Imaging Forecast till 2028* are provided in the research study. The following are some of the important players covered in this study: Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., MIZUHO Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH, and NOADAQ Technologies, Inc. among others.

The New Tactics of Near Infrared Medical Imaging Market Report provides a thorough analysis of the market in terms of value, volume, CAGR, and year-over-year growth. The analysis predicts that new tools and technological development will propel business growth in the near future, by 2028.

The Near Infrared Medical Imaging industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Near Infrared Medical Imaging market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.

Moreover, the Near Infrared Medical Imaging report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Near Infrared Medical Imaging market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Bruker Corporation

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

• Shimadzu Corporation

• PerkinElmer

• MIZUHO Corporation

• Karl Storz GmbH

• NOADAQ Technologies

Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global near infrared medical imaging market is segmented into:

Near Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Devices

Near Infrared Bioluminescence Imaging Devices

On the basis of application, the global near infrared medical imaging market is segmented into:

In-vivo Imaging

Cancer Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries

Others

On the basis of end user, the global near infrared medical imaging market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Laboratories

Others

On the basis of geography, the global near infrared medical imaging market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

